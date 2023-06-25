Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Was 'Terrified' By Marvel's Anti-Leak Security

Since the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has gone through every hoop to ensure no information leaks from their upcoming projects. However, sometimes MCU newcomers accidentally let things slip, like when Patti LuPone nonchalantly revealed her "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" character. Marvel's latest series, "Secret Invasion," features a few new faces, including Emilia Clarke, who says no studio's security compares to Marvel's.

While "Game of Thrones" prepared her for the secrecy that surrounded her role as G'iah on "Secret Invasion," she also had a Zoom meeting with Marvel security that left her "terrified," the actress told Entertainment Weekly. "I was like, 'I think a man's going to come and kill me if I say anything,'" she recalled, telling the outlet that she went so far as to remove the SIM card from her phone to ensure no fans could track her.

Clarke's precautions come from her time on "Game of Thrones," which infamously suffered crucial leaks before its final seasons. "It just sucks," she said regarding those leaks, noting that they ruined much of what the series had in store. Clarke even revealed that "Game of Thrones" adopted some of Marvel's security measures towards the end.