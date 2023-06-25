Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Was 'Terrified' By Marvel's Anti-Leak Security
Since the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has gone through every hoop to ensure no information leaks from their upcoming projects. However, sometimes MCU newcomers accidentally let things slip, like when Patti LuPone nonchalantly revealed her "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" character. Marvel's latest series, "Secret Invasion," features a few new faces, including Emilia Clarke, who says no studio's security compares to Marvel's.
While "Game of Thrones" prepared her for the secrecy that surrounded her role as G'iah on "Secret Invasion," she also had a Zoom meeting with Marvel security that left her "terrified," the actress told Entertainment Weekly. "I was like, 'I think a man's going to come and kill me if I say anything,'" she recalled, telling the outlet that she went so far as to remove the SIM card from her phone to ensure no fans could track her.
Clarke's precautions come from her time on "Game of Thrones," which infamously suffered crucial leaks before its final seasons. "It just sucks," she said regarding those leaks, noting that they ruined much of what the series had in store. Clarke even revealed that "Game of Thrones" adopted some of Marvel's security measures towards the end.
Marvel takes leaks very seriously
Emilia Clarke was right to be terrified by Marvel's anti-leak security, as the studio goes to extreme lengths to ensure no information gets out, including completely covering actors as they walk to set so no one snaps a quick picture. However, when information does leak, the full strength of Marvel Studios is unleashed to get to the bottom of things.
During Entertainment Weekly's roundtable discussion with the "Secret Invasion" cast, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that Marvel Studios once had issues with people trying to fly drones over their sets, which they quickly took care of. "They shot one down," the actor said. "And they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him and yeah, they got him." While Jackson's story is incredibly ominous, it shows that Marvel isn't playing around when others try to release information about their projects before they're ready.
Jackson also reminisced about the time someone auctioned off his script for "The Avengers" before the movie released. He said that someone printed a second version after the production office gave him the script, and Marvel Studios hunted down the culprit. "They found out who it was, dude quit, left the country," Jackson said. "They set up a fake buy for the script, dude didn't show up. It was crazy."
The studio clearly isn't messing around regarding leaks, and it seems Clarke's fear was more than justified, as you do not want to be on the wrong end of a Marvel leak.