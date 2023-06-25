One Piece: In What Episode Does Franky Join The Crew?

The Straw Hat Pirates have spent nearly three decades searching for One Piece, the titular treasure in Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga. Over that time, Monkey D. Luffy added numerous members to his pirate crew who possess unique traits — a part of what makes "One Piece" such a special ensemble series.

Franky is one of the later members to join the Straw Hat Pirates. The cyborg shipwright joins the crew in Episode 322, "Goodbye my Loveable Followers! Franky Departs," leaving his bounty hunter team — the Franky Family — to start living his dreams again. Casual audiences may find it wild that "One Piece" is still adding new characters to the Straw Hats after 300 episodes but it's best to remember that the anime has over 1,000 episodes. So, technically, Franky's addition to the crew happens fairly early on in the series.

Although Franky is a latter-half addition to the Straw Hat Pirates, he still carries his own within the crew. The character starts as an enemy to Luffy and the gang in the "Water 7" arc, becoming an ally and full-time member by its end. He designs and builds the crew's second ship, the Thousand Sunny, which is still floating to this day.