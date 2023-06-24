Secret Invasion: The Spy Thrillers & Westerns That Shaped This Version Of Nick Fury

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning when he appeared in the post-credits scene for 2008's "Iron Man" to tell him about the Avengers Initiative. Since then, he's popped up periodically to aid the Avengers and represent themes related to paranoia and control. Finally, he gets a chance to lead his own story in this universe with "Secret Invasion" on Disney+.

"Captain Marvel" established Fury as having a good foundation with the Skrulls, particularly Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), when they arrived on Earth in the 1990s. 30 years later, a faction of Skrulls want to make Earth their permanent home without any humans, so it's up to Fury and his team to stop them. However, there's the slight catch that Skrulls can shape-shift, becoming anyone close to Fury and possibly infiltrating the ranks of any government organization.

Paranoia-infused spy thrillers are nothing new, and to help flesh out this more mature MCU outing, director Ali Selim looked toward some all-time greats to inform the Marvel series. In an interview with Screen Rant, he said, "I was really interested in the themes of trust and themes of suspicion and identity, and that took me into film noir and, you know, so the creative team and I talked a lot about 'The Third Man' and [Francis Ford] Coppola's 'The Conversation," which is a great piece about suspicion, paranoia." But while film noir inspired the tone of "Secret Invasion," other movies helped inform Fury's character.