Netflix's Skull Island: What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch
The next installment of the MonsterVerse has landed on Netflix. "Skull Island" is set in the same universe as the recent "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" movies. This time around, the story's animated and follows a group of explorers to rescue Annie (Mae Whitman), only to find themselves stranded on the treacherous Skull Island, home to Kong and other giant monsters.
It may be a cartoon, but "Skull Island" isn't suitable for all ages. It's rated TV-14, which puts it on par with the PG-13 films set within the MonsterVerse. It earned that rating for "fear, gore, language, and violence," according to Netflix Life. Profanity is one thing, but parents should definitely proceed with caution when it comes to sensitivities with extreme tension, scary monster designs, and characters meeting their doom by monsters. If you and your children were fine with the likes of "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Kong: Skull Island," the Netflix series would probably be fine, as it's in that same vein.
It's monster mayhem on Skull Island
The trailer for Netflix's "Skull Island" offers a good glimpse at the kind of terror to expect from the series. It's less than a minute in length, but it does an excellent job of showcasing many of the monsters the explorers encounter while on the island. The creature designs are pretty disturbing, with many of them clearly dragging away the crew to their demise.
The first episode also doesn't pull any punches about what this show is about. Parents will get a good idea of what mayhem comes with the show during one scene where a teenager watches his father get slammed into bloody residue by a giant tentacle, with some of the blood even landing on the boy's face. Other tentacles proceed to grab onto some of the shipmates and whip them from the boat into the ocean. That's just a small taste of the violence, which also includes guns.
Violence and bloody imagery comprise most of the more sensitive content on "Skull Island." Teenagers and perhaps even pre-teens, depending on what other movies and TV shows they've seen and have been fine with, may be able to watch the series without issue. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available on Netflix now.