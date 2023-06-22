Netflix's Skull Island: What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch

The trailer for Netflix's "Skull Island" offers a good glimpse at the kind of terror to expect from the series. It's less than a minute in length, but it does an excellent job of showcasing many of the monsters the explorers encounter while on the island. The creature designs are pretty disturbing, with many of them clearly dragging away the crew to their demise.

The first episode also doesn't pull any punches about what this show is about. Parents will get a good idea of what mayhem comes with the show during one scene where a teenager watches his father get slammed into bloody residue by a giant tentacle, with some of the blood even landing on the boy's face. Other tentacles proceed to grab onto some of the shipmates and whip them from the boat into the ocean. That's just a small taste of the violence, which also includes guns.

Violence and bloody imagery comprise most of the more sensitive content on "Skull Island." Teenagers and perhaps even pre-teens, depending on what other movies and TV shows they've seen and have been fine with, may be able to watch the series without issue. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available on Netflix now.