Is Asteroid City Secretly A Sequel To An Early Wes Anderson Film?

There's at least one Wes Anderson film you should watch (or rewatch) before you embark on your journey to "Asteroid City."

Though the celebrated director's latest film is a standalone piece like the rest of his filmography, it oddly acts as a spiritual sequel to one of his earliest works — the quirky coming-of-age comedy "Rushmore." Widely credited with launching Anderson's career into the stratosphere, "Rushmore" focuses on Max Fischer, an artistically passionate but egocentric high schooler, played by "Asteroid City" star Jason Schwartzman. In the movie, released in 1998, Max falls into a bizarre, unrequited love triangle with his teacher Rosemary (Olivia Williams) and his wealthy adult best friend Herman (Bill Murray).

At first glance, it may not seem like "Rushmore" shares much in common with the story presented in "Asteroid City," and, admittedly, we'd be betraying an affinity for tin foil hats if we stated outright that the two films were without question directly and intentionally connected to one another. All that being said, however, there's a compelling case to be made that the two films are in conversation with each other, and may benefit from back-to-back viewing, especially when you consider the similarities between the two leads — both of whom are suspiciously played by Schwartzman.