Asteroid City: Is Asteroid Day Real?

Prepare to discover your new favorite (existentially terrifying) holiday!

In Wes Anderson's latest star-studded film, "Asteroid City," a group of young scientists and their parents assemble in a western desert for a Junior Stargazer convention, which, in part, commemorates Asteroid Day — the anniversary of a meteorite falling from the cosmos into the titular city below, creating a large crater in which the convention takes place. While the event depicted in "Asteroid City" is entirely fictional, both it and the holiday it spawned are seemingly inspired by reality.

Asteroid Day is a real-life holiday sanctioned by the United Nations and currently sponsored by the Luxembourg Space Agency, with the expressed purpose of raising public awareness of the potential danger asteroid impacts pose to the planet. It was first established in 2014, a year after a meteor crashed into Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia. Originally founded by a number of public figures concerned with planetary threats (including physicist Stephen Hawking and Queen's Brian May), the holiday currently takes place on June 30, the anniversary of the historic Tunguska event.

Curiously, "Asteroid City" was released just a week shy of the real Asteroid Day (likely to avoid competing with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at the box office). Even though you'll likely have already watched the only Asteroid Day-themed movie in theaters by the 30th, there are still a few great films out there to keep you in the planet-protecting spirit.