Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 - Everything You Need To Know
There's a unique trend in anime and manga of regular people being magically transferred to another reality. "The Rising of the Shield Hero" follows this storytelling trope but distinguishes itself in one unique way: its central character, Naofumi Iwatami (Kaito Ishikawa/Stephen Fu), is immediately despised by the fantasy world that he's supposed to save.
While that stigma eventually comes off of the titular hero, a different kind of controversy settled around the second season of "The Rising of the Shield Hero." The first season of the anime was widely regarded as a beautifully animated and addictive tale of adventure and intrigue, but Season 2 did not measure up to the high benchmark that the dark fantasy series had previously set.
Though fans might have been largely disappointed with Season 2 of "The Rising of the Shield Hero," a third season is on the way, and it could go a long way toward rectifying the problems with the show's sophomore effort. However, the seinen anime is going to have an uphill battle ahead of it as it attempts to recapture the magic of Season 1.
When will Season 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero be released?
As of now, Season 3 of "The Rising of the Shield Hero" is set for an October release window. Though no specific release date has been given, the fact that a month has been specified for the new season to begin should be enough to give fans confidence that Studio Kinema Citrus will indeed be dropping the Season 3 premiere this fall.
In terms of whether Season 3 will be able to deliver in the ways that Season 2 of "The Rising of the Shield Hero" failed to do, things are looking up as far as the animation goes. That's because Studio Kinema Citrus is back in the saddle after DR Movie took over for Season 2.
Meanwhile, the arc for Season 3 could also be more compelling than that of the second season, as the promotional art hints at a story of regret and redemption. However, there is also a mystery at the heart of the new season to anchor fans in and get them reinvested in the story.
What is the plot of Season 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero?
Season 3 of "The Rising of the Shield Hero" is adapting the Fallen Heroes arc of the manga and will see Naofumi seeking out the Spear, Sword, and Bow Heroes. The trio seems to have gone missing in the wake of their failings during Season 2, and despite their differences, Naofumi must find his fellow heroes if he's going to stop more death and destruction from being wrought.
As the trailer shows, Naofumi, Raphtalia (Asami Seto/Erica Mendez), Filo (Rina Hidaka/Brianna Knickerbocker), and Rishia (Natsuko Hara/Kira Buckland) meet with the slave trader from Season 1 to see what they can find out about the missing heroes. It turns out, though, that the only way to get to the bottom of the mystery is to fight in an underground tournament with other warriors.
Being that Naofumi and his party are widely known following their exploits in the first two seasons, they decide to disguise themselves and enter the tournament. How Naofumi will disguise his powers in Season 3 of "The Rising of the Shield Hero," however, will remain to be seen. Also, one of the promotional posters seems to suggest that there will be a new villain incoming who wields a magical staff of some kind.
Who will be directing Season 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero?
Season 3 of "The Rising of the Shield Hero" will also have a different director from Season 2. Hitoshi Haga, who has been working on the show since Season 1 and has storyboarded and directed several episodes from that same season, will be taking over as the director for the upcoming season.
Haga is replacing the Season 2 director, Masato Jinbo, and between the return of a Season 1 director and the animation being back at Kinema Citrus, the details of the production bode well for fans who were disappointed by the quality and pacing of Season 2.
Finally, for those who are extra excited for Season 3 of "The Rising of the Shield Hero," the series will be premiering some of its episodes early at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 3. From there, the tour will be stopping off in Canada, France, Germany, and Japan for more premiere events.
However, if you can't make it to any of these exclusive events, each of which is confined to only a single city, you'll just have to cross your fingers that the Season 3 premiere of "The Rising of the Shield Hero" in October will be a return to form for the popular series.