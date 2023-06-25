Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 - Everything You Need To Know

There's a unique trend in anime and manga of regular people being magically transferred to another reality. "The Rising of the Shield Hero" follows this storytelling trope but distinguishes itself in one unique way: its central character, Naofumi Iwatami (Kaito Ishikawa/Stephen Fu), is immediately despised by the fantasy world that he's supposed to save.

While that stigma eventually comes off of the titular hero, a different kind of controversy settled around the second season of "The Rising of the Shield Hero." The first season of the anime was widely regarded as a beautifully animated and addictive tale of adventure and intrigue, but Season 2 did not measure up to the high benchmark that the dark fantasy series had previously set.

Though fans might have been largely disappointed with Season 2 of "The Rising of the Shield Hero," a third season is on the way, and it could go a long way toward rectifying the problems with the show's sophomore effort. However, the seinen anime is going to have an uphill battle ahead of it as it attempts to recapture the magic of Season 1.