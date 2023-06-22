Emma D'Arcy Calls Their House Of The Dragon Wig 'A Blessing' For Making Them Unrecognizable To Fans

No one quite knew what to expect heading into the premiere of "House of the Dragon" Season 1 in August 2022. The ambitious fantasy series debuted a little over three years after its parent show, "Game of Thrones," aired its finale in 2019, which left such a bad taste in the mouths of both die-hard fans and casual viewers alike that many went into "House of the Dragon" unsure of whether or not the prequel was actually going to be good. There were even some longtime "Game of Thrones" fans who claimed online that they refused to watch "House of the Dragon" because of its predecessor's lackluster conclusion.

Of course, "House of the Dragon" went on to become a major critical and commercial hit for HBO. Indeed, the series' first season received largely positive reviews and reactions from both TV critics and viewers, which solidified its place as a worthy, potentially superior successor to "Game of Thrones." The show's success also turned many of its stars, including Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, and Paddy Considine, into recognizable faces. Despite playing one of the series' leads, though, Emma D'Arcy says that the wig they wear as Rhaenyra Targaryen on the HBO series has made it surprisingly easy for them to retain their public anonymity.

"That wig is a blessing; people don't recognize me," the "House of the Dragon" star revealed during a recent roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "My day-to-day is broadly unchanged, which I feel very grateful for."