The Top 3 Denzel Washington Movies On Rotten Tomatoes Are Not The Ones You Expect

Now several decades into his celebrated screen career, Denzel Washington has logged a total of 47 film credits. And if you're a fan of the legendary actor's work, you know there's not really a bad movie in the bunch. Heck, even casual fans might find themselves in utter awe at just how many modern classics Washington currently boasts on his IMDb page.

That list fronts some seriously impressive titles indeed, with the two-time Oscar winner (and 10-time nominee) logging time in hard-hitting affairs like "Malcolm X," "Philadelphia," "Training Day," and "Inside Man," among numerous others. Given the general esteem bestowed upon those impressive offerings, you might be surprised, even shocked to learn that none of them even managed to crack the Top 3 films of Washington's career according to their Rotten Tomatoes ratings. In fact, they didn't even crack the Top 5, with the fifth to first spot respectively going to "Mississippi Masala" (92%), "Devil in a Blue Dress" (92%), "Fences" (92%), "The Tragedy of Macbeth" (92%), and "Glory" (95%) respectively.

To be certain, those are some of the best movies of Washington's career. It's also particularly nice to see an underrated gem like "Devil in a Blue Dress" getting some well-earned love. But it's still hard to fathom how some of Washington's other films are on the outside of the Top 3 looking in.