Stranger Things: What Happened To The Actor Who Played Chrissy & Where Is She Now?

Though "Stranger Things" has had moments of palpable darkness since its first season, Season 4 leaned into the shadowy horror of Hawkins and The Upside-Down more than any season that came before it. Nowhere was this more clear than with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who was inspired by classic horror monsters.

As his murder spree rocks Hawkins in Season 4 of "Stranger Things," it is the popular but troubled cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) who emerges as his first victim. Though Chrissy dies in the same episode she's introduced, her character leaves a strong enough impression that many expected Van Dien to become a breakout success following her pivotal role in raising the stakes of the series.

Sadly, the actor stepped away from the world of film and television after suffering from sexual harassment while working on an unnamed project. Van Dien has found success over the last few years since she pivoted into being an active gamer and streamer on Twitch, where she currently has over 335,000 followers.