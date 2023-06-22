The Fast And The Furious' Alternate Ending Would've Changed Everything

While the "Fast & Furious" franchise came from humble beginnings, it's transcended cinema, taking a ragtag group of street racers and turning them into international super-spies. Family is still at the core of the series, but from its earliest days, it was almost a completely different movie.

Originally, "The Fast and the Furious" looked entirely different, with a Brooklyn setting and an all-white cast. Thanks to David Ayer, Universal shifted gears to the streets of sunny Los Angeles and diversified the Toretto gang. Even then, an alternate ending could've completely changed the trajectory of the franchise.

The alternate ending sees Brian O'Connor (Paul Walker) return to the Toretto home, quitting the Los Angeles Police Department after aiding Dom's (Vin Diesel) escape. There he finds Mia (Jordana Brewster) packing up the garage and moving away from LA. She refuses to tell Brian Dom's location, but her demeanor changes when he informs her that he quit the LAPD. Brian doubles down on his commitment to their relationship as the camera pans to a shot of LA's skyline, seemingly teasing the two leaving the city together.