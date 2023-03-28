The Fast And The Furious Looked Entirely Different Before David Ayer Stepped In

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has become a living entity of its own, with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family evolving from humble street-racing thieves to government-sanctioned superheroes. However, with the original movie, "The Fast and the Furious," Universal planned to give audiences an almost entirely different film until David Ayer stepped in, giving it some much welcome diversity.

Many people may not know that before all of the blistering drama surrounding "Suicide Squad," Ayer actually saved "The Fast and the Furious." "Yeah, [the original script] was set in Brooklyn and [an] all-white cast," the director revealed on Twitter. "My condition on taking the writing job was to set it in LA and have it reflect the LA street racing scene's diversity. It was a TINY subculture then. I made it night and day from the script I rewrote."

While initial script ideas often seem interesting, we can confidently say that this one doesn't. Less diversity is generally never good, and imagining a racing movie on the tiny streets of Brooklyn just doesn't make much sense.