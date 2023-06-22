Whatever Happened To BrilliantPad After Shark Tank?

Season 9 of "Shark Tank" featured quite a few notable business pitches, including standouts like QBall and RounderBum, but few managed to capture the attention of audiences more than the high-tech pet waste cleaning contraption BrilliantPad. Showcased in Season 9, Episode 9, BrilliantPad claimed to change the indoor pet potty game by introducing a specialized mechanical dog pad that could automatically clean up waste and refresh itself for further use without the need to manually change it each time. Inventor Alan Cook sought a major investment from the Sharks, and his compelling product led to Lori Greiner striking a deal with him.

It has been well over five years since BrilliantPad saw success on "Shark Tank." Given that the there's no been official update on the business via the show proper or its now-defunct sister series "Beyond the Tank," fans who watched the episode may be wondering whether BrilliantPad is still around today, and whether it has found the success that both its creators and Greiner had been hoping for. As it happens, BrilliantPad is still rolling along as of 2023, but the COVID-19 outbreak that began in 2020 left it with quite an interesting story to tell.