Whatever Happened To BrilliantPad After Shark Tank?
Season 9 of "Shark Tank" featured quite a few notable business pitches, including standouts like QBall and RounderBum, but few managed to capture the attention of audiences more than the high-tech pet waste cleaning contraption BrilliantPad. Showcased in Season 9, Episode 9, BrilliantPad claimed to change the indoor pet potty game by introducing a specialized mechanical dog pad that could automatically clean up waste and refresh itself for further use without the need to manually change it each time. Inventor Alan Cook sought a major investment from the Sharks, and his compelling product led to Lori Greiner striking a deal with him.
It has been well over five years since BrilliantPad saw success on "Shark Tank." Given that the there's no been official update on the business via the show proper or its now-defunct sister series "Beyond the Tank," fans who watched the episode may be wondering whether BrilliantPad is still around today, and whether it has found the success that both its creators and Greiner had been hoping for. As it happens, BrilliantPad is still rolling along as of 2023, but the COVID-19 outbreak that began in 2020 left it with quite an interesting story to tell.
BrilliantPad took a mask-producing detour
In the years following BrilliantPad's appearance on "Shark Tank," the company has taken the positive reception from the episode and run with it. The BrilliantPad business is still producing its titular product in both "smart" and "original" variations, and it has even expanded as a vendor for other products, including pet odor absorbers and heavy-duty cleaning sprays. The company's official site even includes a GIF of Kevin O'Leary smelling the BrilliantPad from the "Shark Tank" episode, along with his humorous quote: "I'm impressed! Much less odor than I expected!"
While BrilliantPad is still going strong, the business did take a bit of a detour in 2020, around the time that the COVID-19 pandemic had spread across the world. The company ended up entering a partnership with Chicago PPE to mass-produce surgical masks with the quality materials used to create BrilliantPad. Per a 2020 interview between Yahoo Finance and Alan Cook, the team ended up producing millions of masks for frontline workers.
The focus on mask production in 2020 and the period of time thereafter led to BrilliantPad temporarily taking a dip in business operations. However, Cook noted that sales were quick to rebound as global conditions improved. As of 2023, it seems that BrilliantPad is back in full-swing, having weathered the pandemic and maintaining its status as a successful "Shark Tank" business.