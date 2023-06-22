Dumb Money's First Trailer Promises A Hilarious Take On The GameStop Stock Saga

HODL.

Columbia Pictures has finally debuted the long-awaited trailer for "Dumb Money," the latest in a long line of projects that dramatize the GameStop short squeeze of 2021. The film was originally announced just days after Wall Street (and the rest of the world) were left flabbergasted after GameStop's stock reached unprecedented highs thanks to memes and an online social movement. At the heart of the GameStop saga, which largely took place on Reddit, is Keith Gill, best known by his online moniker Roaring Kitty. Per The Guardian, Gill was able to turn his $50,000 investment into the video game retailer's stock into a fortune north of $50 million.

In "Dumb Money," Gill is played by none other than Emmy-nominee Paul Dano, who was last seen headlining Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and Matt Reeves' "The Batman." While "Dumb Money" is about Gill's bet on GameStop and the movement he spearheaded, the film is equally concerned with detailing the behind-the-scenes happenings of the hedge funds that shorted the company.

"Dumb Money" is based on Ben Mezrich's " The Antisocial Network." Mezrich previously penned "The Accidental Billionaires," which ended up being adapted as David Fincher's "The Social Network." The comedy-drama is directed by "I, Tonya" helmer Craig Gillespie. Based purely on the raunchy, red-band trailer, it's clear that Gillespie and Dano, alongside the rest of the ensemble cast, have a timely and relevant winner on their hands with "Dumb Money."