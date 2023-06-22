Dumb Money's First Trailer Promises A Hilarious Take On The GameStop Stock Saga
HODL.
Columbia Pictures has finally debuted the long-awaited trailer for "Dumb Money," the latest in a long line of projects that dramatize the GameStop short squeeze of 2021. The film was originally announced just days after Wall Street (and the rest of the world) were left flabbergasted after GameStop's stock reached unprecedented highs thanks to memes and an online social movement. At the heart of the GameStop saga, which largely took place on Reddit, is Keith Gill, best known by his online moniker Roaring Kitty. Per The Guardian, Gill was able to turn his $50,000 investment into the video game retailer's stock into a fortune north of $50 million.
In "Dumb Money," Gill is played by none other than Emmy-nominee Paul Dano, who was last seen headlining Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and Matt Reeves' "The Batman." While "Dumb Money" is about Gill's bet on GameStop and the movement he spearheaded, the film is equally concerned with detailing the behind-the-scenes happenings of the hedge funds that shorted the company.
"Dumb Money" is based on Ben Mezrich's " The Antisocial Network." Mezrich previously penned "The Accidental Billionaires," which ended up being adapted as David Fincher's "The Social Network." The comedy-drama is directed by "I, Tonya" helmer Craig Gillespie. Based purely on the raunchy, red-band trailer, it's clear that Gillespie and Dano, alongside the rest of the ensemble cast, have a timely and relevant winner on their hands with "Dumb Money."
Dumb Money could be another crowd-pleasing comedic biopic
The first trailer for "Dumb Money" isn't shying away from the GameStop saga's hilarity and, at times, stupidity. The trailer kicks off by showing the aftermath of the stock's short squeeze, juxtaposing the reactions from financial pundits with profanity-filled Reddit comments. As the full weight of the event kicks in, Pete Davidson's character exclaims how his brother, Keith Gill (Dano) has amassed a fortune of $11 million. Of course, that number is from the early days of the squeeze — Gill has increased his net worth many times since January 2021.
The trailer continues by showing Gill's online presence, which was mostly harmless... until hedge funds got involved. As Gill's interest and investment in GameStop grows, so does his clout from regular folk who just want some extra money. Going up against Gill is Gabe Plotkin, played by Seth Rogen, a hedge fund CEO who reportedly lost billions due to his position on GameStop. As expected, the rest of the events play off... and Gill becomes a national sensation with millions in the bank — a level of notoriety that forces him to testify in front of the United States House Committee on Financial Services.
"Dumb Money" boasts an ensemble cast that includes Dano, Rogen, Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio as a disgruntled hedge fund manager, Shailene Woodley as Gill's wife, Sebastian Stan as the CEO of Robinhood, and America Ferrera as a fan of Gill's.
The GameStop flick hits cinemas on September 22.