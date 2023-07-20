How Star Trek: SNW Season 2 Is Honoring Nichelle Nichols' Legacy

Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Season 2, Episode 6 — "Lost in Translation"

Boldly exploring the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise a few years before the adventures of "Star Trek: The Original Series." That's the premise of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the prequel series that expands on several classic characters like James Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols). And "Strange New Worlds" is using Season 2 to pay tribute to Nichols' legacy as the strong lieutenant.

Nichols, who played Uhura throughout "The Original Series" and its spin-off films, as well as "The Animated Series," was one of the first Black women to be cast in a leading role on a network series. On "The Original Series," she could usually be spotted in her iconic long-sleeve red dress, similar to the dress worn by Celia Rose Gooding in her role as Uhura in "Strange New Worlds" Season 2, Episode 1, "The Broken Circle," an episode that ends with a written tribute that reads, "For Nichelle, who was first through the door and showed us the stars." Nichols died in July 2022 at the age of 89.

Uhura and Kirk (Paul Wesley) meet for the first time in "Strange New Worlds" Season 2, Episode 6, "Lost in Translation." It's a big moment for "Star Trek" since the two characters later share one of TV's first interracial kisses, in "The Original Series" Season 3, Episode 10, "Plato's Stepchildren," which premiered in 1968.