How Schwarzenegger And Stallone's Rivalry Fueled A Golden Age Of Action Movies

When hard-bodied action heroes emerged on-screen in the 1980s, they were a far cry from the heroes of the previous decade, who tended to be fast-talking, suit-wearing scoundrels. At the top of the muscled, oil-slicked heap were the two most bankable stars of their day: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

In the Netflix documentary series "Arnold," Stallone explained how a new type of hero was taking shape, one less reliant on verbal innuendo, and he and Schwarzenegger were uniquely equipped to become the poster boys. "You actually relied upon your body to tell the story. Dialogue was not necessary," Stallone said. "I saw that there was an opportunity, because no one else was doing this except some other guy from Austria, who doesn't need to say much."

What resulted was a contentious rivalry between the two stars that manifested as an escalating game of one-upmanship. When Stallone made his John Rambo debut in "First Blood," Schwarzenegger made his own military action flick with "Commando." As Stallone's suite of '80s "Rambo" and "Rocky" movies featured increasingly bigger muscles and thrills, Schwarzenegger clapped back with "Predator."

"Sly and I were at war," Schwarzenegger recalled. "We competed about everything. The body being ripped and oiled up. Who is more vicious? Who is more tough? Who uses bigger knives? Who uses bigger guns?"