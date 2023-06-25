Wednesday: The Top Choices To Play Thing All Had The Same Unusual Job

In the Netflix series "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega takes center stage with her captivating portrayal of Wednesday Addams. Although there's no question that Ortega managed to steal the spotlight as the titular character, the series also introduces a variety of intriguing and colorful characters from the extensive universe of the beloved "The Addams Family" franchise.

Perhaps the most unique of these characters is Thing (Victor Dorobantu), a disembodied hand stitched together like Frankenstein's monster, who is sent by Morticia and Gomez Addams (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, respectively) to watch over Wednesday at Nevermore Academy. Despite being no more than a hand, Thing is surprisingly expressive and active, which meant that "Wednesday" visual effects supervisor Tom Turnbull had to find an actor who could accurately depict all of Thing's erratic hand gestures and movements. In an interview with GoldDerby, Turnbull revealed that the "Wednesday" team actually narrowed the choice down to three top candidates to be interviewed by show creator Tim Burton. Intriguingly, the finalists just so happened to share the same career.

"It turned out they were all magicians," Turnbull said. "Christopher Hart, who played Thing [in the 1990s] was also a magician. So we didn't go out looking for magicians, but that's just how it worked out!" In the end, the role went to magician Victor Dorobantu, who certainly gave an impressive performance despite using only one hand for the entire series.