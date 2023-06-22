Secret Invasion: Why Gravik's Choice Of Hideout Makes No Sense

There are many types of radioactive contamination, and even though Skrulls can clearly deal with internal contamination and radiation exposure due to their immunity, they'd be hard-pressed to avoid external contamination in a fenced-off nuclear facility that's clearly pretty messy. This means they'd likely be carrying radioactive dust from the site wherever they go, which would make them radiation sources themselves.

It's unclear exactly how radioactive the Skrull base is, but judging by its visuals, it seems to be a nuclear plant that looks a lot like Chernobyl, and is clearly so radioactive that the Skrulls feel comparatively safe from humans. As such, it'd be pretty hard for them and their equipment to not have at least trace amounts of radioactivity whenever they venture into the world. What's more, Talos and the humans are clearly aware of the radioactive nature of their hideout, and they could potentially use any amount of highly advanced MCU gadgetry to scan crowds in an area of suspected Skrull activity to easily locate Gravik's people.

The show has barely left the starting blocks, so it's entirely possible that the protagonists will eventually figure out how to use the radioactivity factor to their benefit. Still, for an antagonist who uses secrecy and covert operations to achieve his goals, it's strange that Gravik seems to have left this part of his otherwise immaculate plans unaddressed.