Kraven The Hunter Has A Comic Book Weapon Way Too Ridiculous For The Movie

Though he may be one of Spider-Man's earliest comic book enemies, Kraven the Hunter is only now making the leap to the big screen, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on the role of Sergei Kravinoff. And though the first blood-soaked trailer implies some aspects of the character will stray from his comic book origins, Kraven's trademark animalistic ferociousness is on full display. Something that is noticeably absent from the trailer, however, is Kraven's nipple-mounted lasers. Let us explain.

In one of his earliest comic book appearances, specifically 1967's "The Amazing Spider-Man" #47, Kraven is plotting revenge after his latest defeat at the hands of Spider-Man. To level the playing field, he decides to break out his latest piece of advanced weaponry: a "double-barreled ray" that can "magnetize (Spider-Man's) muscular electrolytes." While this may sound like a good plan, the rays come from the eyes of Kraven's signature lion vest, which was a questionable design choice considering this now means it looks like Kraven is shooting laser blasts from his nipples.

Kraven's nipple lasers have only made sporadic comic book appearances since then. In 1997, "Deadpool" #11 sees Wade Wilson thrown back in time, living out Peter Parker's earliest adventures. Kraven's nipple attack is perfectly recreated there, except with Deadpool in Spidey's place. More recently, Kraven put his nipples to work in an attempt to melt Iceman in 2009's "X-Men/Spider-Man." Fans are even able to wield the power of Kraven's nipples themselves in the "Marvel Future Fight" mobile game.