Liam Neeson Wanted Andre The Giant's Princess Bride Role - Then He Met Rob Reiner

"The Princess Bride" has become the very definition of a cinematic classic since its 1987 release. Given the way it continues to be passed down between generations, that classic status isn't likely to fade anytime soon. As far as big screen reputations go, that of "The Princess Bride" is well-earned, to say the least, with the fantastical tale of swashbuckling rogues, damsels in distress, dastardly monarchs, and gentle giants remaining as singular in its vision as it is in its profound effect on audiences.

However, the gentle giant in that equation could've looked dramatically different had director Rob Reiner gone another route in the casting phase, because Liam Neeson was apparently circling the role of Fezzik. Neeson recounted his brief encounter with Reiner on the film during an interview with Rolling Stone. Unfortunately, the casting session was not a good one for the then-up-and-coming Neeson.

"I was out in LA with my then-English agent," Neeson began, adding he actually had to fly back to London to meet with Reiner as the filmmaker was casting the role in England. He continued, "I went up, knocked on the door, and Rob was behind a desk with the casting director. He looked at me, looked at her, looked at me, looked at her, and shouted, 'I need a giant!'" Reiner apparently then asked for Neeson's height. When Neeson answered, the director continued ranting, "'I need a giant! You're not a giant!" noting Reiner never even said hello to him.