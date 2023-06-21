Secret Invasion: How Many Episodes Are There?

Fortunately, "Secret Invasion" has longer-than-average episodes than other Disney+ MCU series. For example, "Ms. Marvel" had episodes between 38 and 50 minutes in length. The first episode of "Secret Invasion" clocks in at 54 minutes, with the ensuing installments expected to be roughly the same length. While there are only six episodes, there should be around five hours' worth of content for Marvel fans to enjoy.

Longer runtimes are perfect for the kind of story "Secret Invasion" wants to tell. "Ms. Marvel" and "She-Hulk" veered more in a comedic direction, so having episodes around 30 minutes worked for their stories. "Secret Invasion" is a dramatic thriller with intriguing themes surrounding paranoia and trust. It makes sense for the episodes to be a little longer to explore these themes more fully.

The longer runtimes are also great for anyone who's wanted to see Nick Fury get more development, as Samuel L. Jackson himself told Empire Magazine, "It's great to have an opportunity to find out who he was and delve into how much of a toll his job actually takes on his personal life." Knowing how many episodes will "Secret Invasion" have will allow you to pace yourself accordingly and brace yourself for one shocking reveal after the next.