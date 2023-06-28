The MCU Needs To Fix Its Rick Jones Problem Before Phase 6 Ends

The Marvel Cinematic Universe belongs to its superheroes, those godlike beings in possession of extraordinary powers just as capable of crippling civilization as saving it. And that's why audiences keep tuning in, film after film, Disney+ miniseries after Disney+ miniseries — because it's fun to hunker down with a tub of popcorn and watch Earth's mightiest heroes do their thing. As much as we all love the stories of Captain Americas and Black Panthers, though, ground-level heroes are just as important.

The choice for "Secret Invasion" to finally spotlight Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) is a great step in the right direction. And now, it's time for the MCU to go back to the comics and finally give us a live-action Rick Jones.

If you don't recognize that name ... it's okay, really. Rick Jones is a hero in the Marvel comics canon with zero superpowers. He's not a special agent like Hawkeye or Black Widow, though. Instead, Rick Jones is special because he's just a kid — a normal, not-so-remarkable young man who happens to find himself in the middle of cataclysmic events, and proves himself through decency, tenacity, and friendship instead of powers or high-tech weaponry. From the Hulk to Captain America to Captain Marvel, Rick is like a professional sidekick (though he'd probably balk at that title) and he's the biggest Marvel Comics character not yet brought to film.

Time is running short for a Rick Jones appearance in the MCU, however. Because at this point in the story, he either needs to pop up soon, or everything about his story will have to be refabricated from whole cloth.