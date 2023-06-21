The Flash's 'Superman Lives' Nod Brings Kevin Smith Delightfully 'Weird Closure'

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

The final act of "The Flash" might've upset some fans with wild CGI cameos, but for one audience member, the film's surprises hit a nostalgic nerve harder than most. In between glimpses of a Golden Era speedster and a CGI Christopher Reeve returning as Superman alongside Helen Slater's Supergirl, Nicolas Cage hovered into view with hair worthy of a shampoo commercial, tussling with a giant spider. For Kevin Smith, it was an encounter three decades in the making.

The story of Smith and his lengthy battle to write a script for Tim Burton's "Superman Lives," a project that almost had Cage in the starring role, stands as a historical moment in Kal-El's big screen odyssey. The script included sequences with Brainiac fighting polar bears at the Fortress of Solitude and the Last Son of Krypton taking on a colossal spider. Though the movie didn't materialize, the outlandish spider fight was eventually brought to life, albeit momentarily, under the direction of "The Flash" helmer Andy Muschietti, and Kevin Smith couldn't be happier.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Smith said, "I have spent the better part of 30 years of my career referencing the movies, and now I've lived long enough where the movies are starting to reference me back." To the director behind the "Clerks" trilogy, "Chasing Amy" and "Dogma," this moment stands alone. "What I think about it is, you know, in a weird way, even though I've been making films for 30 years, and I got my own career, I feel like, 'Oh, I finally made it.'"