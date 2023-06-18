The Flash Moments That Upset Fans The Most

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

Following the controversies surrounding lead actor Ezra Miller, it became unclear as to what the ultimate fate of Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" would be. Would it be scrapped, leaving Warner Brothers Discovery with a $200-million-sized hole in the ground? But after many delays, "The Flash" has finally hit theaters worldwide to admittedly varying opinions from fans and critics.

The film has already generated a fair amount of discourse online, with people taking to social media to voice their praise and criticism. From certain story beats to the quality of the film's CGI, there seems to be no shortage of things to gripe about in the eyes of fans.

But with so many things to complain about, which are the moments that have seemingly infuriated hardcore DC Comics and Flash fans the most? Throw on your spandex and ride the lightning, because these are "The Flash" moments that left audiences seeing red.