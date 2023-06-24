Why Vanessa Kirby Called Tom Cruise 'A Master' On The Mission: Impossible 6 Set

Following her stunning debut as the black market arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow, in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," Vanessa Kirby is back and going toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise's IMF Agent Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

While making "Fallout," Kirby witnessed Cruise's adrenaline-fueled approach to acting in person and adopted the action star's work ethic by doing a few of her own stunts. "It was really amazing having Tom's guidance and watching him do all the choreography," Kirby told Entertainment Weekly. "I remember there was one sequence where I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm literally working with a master.' I didn't feel like I was in some green-screen CGI action movie."

As such, Kirby said her time on "Fallout" wasn't about simply meeting requirements to pull off the work, but to show the same level of commitment as Cruise does in his films. One of the biggest things she learned from the star was the amount of discipline required while working on a "Mission: Impossible" film.

"You have to meet him at his level, otherwise ...," Kirby said, trailing off with a laugh in her EW interview. "You really, really have to step up, to be enthusiastic and on it and utterly professional. It's quite amazing to see him so disciplined and everybody so disciplined. I'd heard that about him but to actually do it was really true. Watching him taught me loads about discipline."