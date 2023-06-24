Why Vanessa Kirby Called Tom Cruise 'A Master' On The Mission: Impossible 6 Set
Following her stunning debut as the black market arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow, in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," Vanessa Kirby is back and going toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise's IMF Agent Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."
While making "Fallout," Kirby witnessed Cruise's adrenaline-fueled approach to acting in person and adopted the action star's work ethic by doing a few of her own stunts. "It was really amazing having Tom's guidance and watching him do all the choreography," Kirby told Entertainment Weekly. "I remember there was one sequence where I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm literally working with a master.' I didn't feel like I was in some green-screen CGI action movie."
As such, Kirby said her time on "Fallout" wasn't about simply meeting requirements to pull off the work, but to show the same level of commitment as Cruise does in his films. One of the biggest things she learned from the star was the amount of discipline required while working on a "Mission: Impossible" film.
"You have to meet him at his level, otherwise ...," Kirby said, trailing off with a laugh in her EW interview. "You really, really have to step up, to be enthusiastic and on it and utterly professional. It's quite amazing to see him so disciplined and everybody so disciplined. I'd heard that about him but to actually do it was really true. Watching him taught me loads about discipline."
Tom Cruise's stunt work is next level, according to Vanessa Kirby
Tom Cruise, of course, is known for doing all of his own stunt work — and his big "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" stunt that showed off his incredible HALO Jump from 25,000 feet in the air serves as another shining example. Later in the film, Cruise's stunts include him climbing a rope to a flying helicopter, which he eventually takes control of.
Sometimes, however, Cruise falls short in doing his stunts. In fact, Cruise was injured while filming "Mission: Impossible 6," fracturing his ankle after leaping from one building to another during a chase scene. The actor showed BBC talk show host Graham Norton behind-the-scenes footage of the injury as it happened, and despite the broken ankle, he pulled himself onto the ledge of the building and kept running.
Kirby admitted to EW that she didn't think Cruise was actually doing all of his stunt work before she worked with him on "Fallout," but any doubts she had were erased when she witnessed the star's performance firsthand. "Tom does everything. I didn't really think he did until actually seeing him in person doing it all! And that is quite amazing — I don't know any other human being on the planet that does that to the extent that he does," Kirby told EW. "You can talk about it and say, 'Oh, you know, Tom Cruise does his own stunts,' but to actually see a human being do the things that he does, it's just next level, really."