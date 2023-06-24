The Ending Of A Beautiful Life Explained

After his first concert, inspiration strikes and we see a montage of clips showing Elliott writing all night. But before viewers are given any more information, it's morning and a hungover Elliott is awoken by Patrick as his tour bus pulls up outside a TV studio in London. At this point, it's not too much of a stretch to think Elliott has raced across the continent to find Lilly, but his demeanor on the bus makes it clear he doesn't want to be there. The movie then cuts to a scene of Lilly talking with Suzanne where there is no mention of Elliott.

At this point, viewers don't know Elliott's written a new song that he plans to sing to Lilly, or if he's even going to get the chance to make things right with her, and for a moment it's quite ambiguous why he's in London. When the movie cuts back to Elliott, we see him inside a studio for a TV talk show, which seems a bit odd. However, an easily missed conversation between Suzanne and Patrick earlier in the film explains that this is one of the stops on the promotional campaign they've organized for him.

And, unsurprisingly, this ends up being the perfect final location for the film, as Lilly just happens to show up just as Elliott is about to sing his chart-topping hit "Hope This Song Is For You." However, when he sees her he switches things up at the last minute and we get to hear the song he spent all night writing.