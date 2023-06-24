Victoria Justice's Was Shocked To Hear About Victorious' Cancelation

From the one-woman show of Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) to Christmas yodeling with Mr. Sikowitz (Eric Lange), Nickelodeon's "Victorious" graced audiences with countless iconic moments from 2010-2013. However, after three seasons, the happenings of Hollywood Arts came to an abrupt halt when creator Dan Schneider announced the show's cancellation on social media.

According to "Victorious" star Victoria Justice, who portrayed Tori Vega, this news came as quite a surprise. She told Collider in 2021, "I thought that show was for sure going another season. There was no doubt in my mind we were gonna go another season. So I was honestly just as shocked as everyone else."

The cancellation was especially shocking given the lack of a proper finale. The last episode ("Victori-Yes") ends with Tori, Trina and Jade West (Elizabeth Gillies) running away from giant mice on the set of "Divertisimo," on which Trina is starring. Justice said, "Of course I would have loved for our show to have an epic finale because I think that it did deserve that and I think it would have been so epic and really, really fun. But life goes on..."