The Ending Of The Uninvited Explained

"The Uninvited" concerns Anna, a teenager released from a psychiatric hospital after the fiery death of her ailing mother. Returning home, Anna reunites with her older sister Alex but is bitter towards her father, who just 10 months after the tragedy has already gotten serious with a new woman. Even more upsetting is that the new bride-to-be is Rachel, the nurse who had been caring for Anna's mother in the final days of her life and whose presence casts a pall over the household. But after Anna begins to have disturbing visions of dead children and a zombified version of her mother, she begins to suspect that not all is as it seems, and Rachel may be responsible.

With her sister's help, Anna soon deduces that Rachel may not be who she claims. Her name has been changed, and her previous life is shrouded in mystery. Suspecting that her father's new lover may have murdered their mother, Anna and Alex set out to prove their theory before she can kill again, all while images of the dead continue to haunt them.

When Anna's friend Matt reveals that he witnessed what really happened the night her mother was killed, she finally believes she has the proof she needs — until Matt turns up dead. Now, the only way to stop Rachel's killing spree may be to confront her directly, putting Anna and Alex in the path of a possible serial killer.