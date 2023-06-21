Netflix's Lift - Everything You Need To Know
Netflix is no stranger to heist or action films. In fact, many of the streamer's most popular content falls under these genres. Films such as "Red Notice" and "Army of the Dead" have not only brought big thrills to viewers around the world, but have also given Netflix big returns, with many of these cinematic treats going on to become some of their most streamed original films. If you're one of the millions out there who can't get enough hard-hitting fights and grand-scaled action set pieces, then strap in and be prepared for the ride of your life.
Netflix's upcoming feature, "Lift," will see these exciting exploits soar to new heights. With the film's all-star cast, an action-oriented director, and a high-flying premise, the Kevin Hart-starring streaming release is setting up to be a movie heist fans won't want to miss. Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's "Lift."
When will Lift be released?
"Lift" is set to be released on January 12, 2024. The film was originally slated for Netflix's 2023 schedule, with the action-thriller set for an August 25 release. This was revealed in the streamer's 2023 Films Preview in January, which also included snippets from the film itself. Announcement of the release date change came in May with no given reason for the alteration.
The script written by Daniel Kunka was picked up by Netflix in March 2021, after the writer shared it with several other studios. At this point, the only other names attached to the project were producers Simon Kinberg, Matt Reeves, Audrey Chon, and Adam Kassan. In September of the same year, Kevin Hart was announced to be part of the project as an actor and producer, alongside producing partner Brian Smiley.
The remaining cast members were announced in June 2022. At the following year's Netflix TUDUM event, stars Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw shared some more footage from the film and information on the cast and their roles.
What is the plot of Lift?
"Lift" tells the story of Cyrus (Kevin Hart) — a master thief — and his special agent ex-girlfriend Abby (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who must team up along with an international crew to perform a daring heist and prevent a terrorist attack while in mid-flight. Not much else is known about the plot as of now, but the basic description paints a picture of what viewers can expect from the action-heist.
The film seems to be bringing some high stakes to the table. During this year's Netflix TUDUM event, Kevin Hart wasn't afraid to emphasize the scale of the heist.
"I'm talking about major, major heist — one that I have a very lucrative proposition attached to," Hart said. "This proposition involves about 500 million in gold."
Add to that the fact almost all the action will take place thousands of feet in the air, and "Lift" is shaping up to be a nail-biting venture that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. At the same time, the film is sure to take advantage of its wide array of characters and Hart's comedic skills.
Who is starring in Lift?
One of the major draws to "Lift" for some movie fans is its star-studded cast. Starring in the lead roles of Cyrus and Abby are Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, respectively. Kevin Hart has become one of the Hollywood's most recognizable faces in comedy within the last decade, having contributed his talents to such films and franchises as "Ride Along," "The Secret Life of Pets," and "Jumanji."
His work with Netflix is equally vast. On top of producing a number of comedy specials for the streamer, he has starred in and produced Netflix original films such as "Me Time," "The Man From Toronto," and "Fatherhood."
Mbatha-Raw has similarly proven herself an outstanding talent in recent years. After numerous supporting roles in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the actor earned critical acclaim portraying Dido Elizabeth Belle in the 2013 period piece "Belle." From there, her resume racked up some notable parts in movies and shows, such as "Jupiter Ascending," "Beauty and the Beast," "Black Mirror," and "Loki." In 2015, Mbatha-Raw earned a BAFTA Rising Star nomination.
The rest of the cast contains some equally heavy hitters including Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Viveik Kalra, and Yun Jee Kim in the roles of Denton, Camila, Magnus, Luc, and Mi-Sun, respectively. Sam Worthington, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Burn Gorman, and Paul Anderson are also slated to star in unspecified roles.
Who is directing Lift?
Taking on a film as ambitious as Netflix's "Lift" would be a tall order for just about anyone. If there's anyone who knows their way in this avenue, its director F. Gary Gray. His first feature film came in 1995 with the cult classic comedy "Friday" starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. The following year saw Gray take his first step into the heist genre with the Queen Laitfah's "Set It Off."
The two box office successes launched Gray into stardom, with his follow-up features "The Negotiator," "The Italian Job," and "Law Abiding Citizen" further solidifying his position within the industry. 2015's "Straight Outta Compton," a biopic chronicling the hit hip-hop group N.W.A., earned over $200 million worldwide and received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.
His following effort, 2017's "The Fate of the Furious," yielded an even greater, more groundbreaking success. The eighth installment of the long-running "Fast and Furious" saga earned over $1.2 billion worldwide, becoming the first film from an African-American director to cross the milestone.
His last film before "Lift" was the 2019 film "Men in Black: International," which reunited "Thor: Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. He is currently in pre-production on Vin Diesel's "Muscle."
Who is writing and producing Lift?
The screenplay for "Lift" was written by writer Daniel Kunka. While Kunka's only written project prior to "Lift" has been the 2009 action-thriller "12 Rounds," the writer has seen a number of his scripts picked up in recent years. Some of his projects already have directors attached, including "Yellowstone Falls" with "The Incredible Hulk" director Louis Leterrier, "Crime of the Century" with Chris Morgan, and "Space Race" with Dan Trachtenberg.
"The Batman" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" director Matt Reeves will produce "Lift" alongside producing partner Adam Kassan under their company 6th & Idaho. "X-Men" franchise producer Simon Kinberg and Apple TV+'s "Invasion" producer Audrey Chon are also producing through Genre Pictures; meanwhile, Kevin Hart and Brian Smiley produce for HartBeat Productions on the film. Also attached as associate and executive producers respectively are Charley McLeod and Brent O' Connor.