Netflix's Lift - Everything You Need To Know

Netflix is no stranger to heist or action films. In fact, many of the streamer's most popular content falls under these genres. Films such as "Red Notice" and "Army of the Dead" have not only brought big thrills to viewers around the world, but have also given Netflix big returns, with many of these cinematic treats going on to become some of their most streamed original films. If you're one of the millions out there who can't get enough hard-hitting fights and grand-scaled action set pieces, then strap in and be prepared for the ride of your life.

Netflix's upcoming feature, "Lift," will see these exciting exploits soar to new heights. With the film's all-star cast, an action-oriented director, and a high-flying premise, the Kevin Hart-starring streaming release is setting up to be a movie heist fans won't want to miss. Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's "Lift."