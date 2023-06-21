The Song In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S16E4 That References A Classic Philly-Set Sports Movie

Philadelphia sports fans never let an obstacle get in their way, be it the slick sheen of a freshly greased pole or desperate pleas that they stop throwing batteries. Unsurprisingly, this sort of unhinged passion has been explored extensively in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in episodes like "The Gang Gets Invincible," "The World Series Defense," and "Mac's Big Break."

In the Season 16 episode "Frank vs Russia," the gang explores the rough-and-tumble world of competitive chess. The episode pits Frank against a Russian champion, recalling the Cold War-era battles that manifested on the chessboard. "It's Always Sunny" brings a modern flair to the proceedings, alluding to a recent cheating scandal that would make Freud blush.

As Frank cruises to an uncomfortable victory, "Burning Heart" by Survivor comes to a crescendo in the background. The track is best known for its inclusion in the "Rocky IV" soundtrack, and it's used here to ridiculous effect as Frank writhes on the floor in discomfort. Jimi Jamison's voice tears through the chugging groove, singing about Frank and Rocky Balboa in tandem: "Though his body says stop, his spirit cries, 'Never!'"