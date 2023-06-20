And Just Like That: Sex And The City's John Slattery Would Return - As Mayor Of NYC?

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) had a lot of wild boyfriends throughout the original run of "Sex and the City" — and a lot of them were played by some seriously famous guest stars. Justin Theroux, Vince Vaughn, Jon Bon Jovi, Bradley Cooper, David Duchovny, Ron Livingston, and Mikhail Barshynikov all popped up as Carrie's flames or flings... and one of them, John Slattery, said he'd be happy to return to the revival series "...And Just Like That."

During an appearance at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival to promote the movie he directed, "Maggie Moore(s)," Slattery had a wildly positive response when he was asked if he'd ever return to the fictional New York City seen in the "Sex and the City" cinematic universe to play Bill Kelley, a local politician who briefly dates Carrie. "Absolutely, in a hot second," Slattery told Entertainment Tonight. After telling the outlet his character, who ran for city treasurer in the series, could be the mayor by now, Slattery concluded, "Why not!"