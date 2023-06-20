The Flash: The Dark Meaning Behind Barry And His Mom's Song

Music and score play a big part in storytelling, as they offer depth to the narrative and allow filmmakers to trim unneeded dialogue that would otherwise feel superfluous. In "The Flash," the bond between mother and son is established with Nora and Barry dancing in the kitchen to "Pedro Navaja," a Spanish-language song performed by Rubén Blades that displays the Latin culture of the characters. Andy Muschietti, however, didn't pick just any salsa song; he chose one with a dark meaning for Nora. And maybe even a dark foreshadowing for Barry as well.

The song's lyrics tell a story of the song's namesake — a criminal walking the street holding a knife in search of a victim. When he sees a woman, he attacks her with the knife, but she is also armed with a gun and shoots him. After that, a homeless man happens upon them and takes the gun, the knife, and two dollars before skipping away and singing, "Surprises life throws at you."

Nora sings those lyrics while dancing with Barry, foreshadowing her own death before she is stabbed by an unseen intruder. Not only does the song give a hint at Nora's fate, but it also gives a hint at Barry's. Similar to how the criminal suffered as a result of his selfish pursuits, Barry's selfish attempt to save his mother and avoid grief caused pain and suffering for everyone. And the song shows how important it was to Muschietti to include Latin culture in the film.