Kraven: Lion Blood, Magic Eyes, Wolf Whispering & Other Super Powers Sony Made Up

From the get-go, fans knew that Sony was taking some creative liberties with "Kraven the Hunter." For one thing, the movie follows the path of previous Spider-Man-adjacent movies like "Venom" and "Morbius" by featuring Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) in the lead role without his web slinging nemesis to contend with. For another, it recontextualizes the titular supervillain as a morally ambiguous anti-hero. However, even with these adjustments in mind, fans may have been shocked to learn how far the movie goes with overhauling the main character's origin and superpowers.

In the comics, Kraven traditionally gets his powers by way of Calypso's herbal potions, which equip him with super-strength, increased speed, more stamina, enhanced senses of smell, hearing, sight, and so on. As can witnessed from the first trailer, "Kraven the Hunter" goes in a vastly different direction by having the character gain his powers when a wild lion's blood accidentally enters his own bloodstream. This new origin grants Kraven pretty much all of his comic book counterpart's abilities, but it also appears that he gets a few new ones.

The first trailer alone shows Kraven with golden eyes that glow in the dark, the ability to run and jump off of walls onto prey, and what appears to be the power to look through the eyes of wild animals like birds for surveillance. The trailer also suggests that Kraven can use a mystical connection to control animals like wolves, though whether this is just a reflection of his expert taming skills remains to be seen. Suffice to say, the film's team has ostensibly committed to giving the character a far more animal-centric set of powers than usual.