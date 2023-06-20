Does The Kraven Trailer Tease One Of Marvel's Most Disturbing Spider-Man Scenes?

The next installment of the Sony "Spider-Man” universe is on its way, bringing with it the first live-action appearance of iconic Marvel Comics villain Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). A prolific big-game hunter with an obsessive interest in tracking and hunting Spider-Man, over the years Kraven the Hunter has proven to be one of the most colorful and dangerous members of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery despite his rather absurd origins.

Although the comic version of Kraven might have started off with a comical reason for battling Spider-Man, the character we meet in Sony's R-rated "Kraven the Hunter" is certainly no laughing matter – and his later incarnations in the comics are similarly brutal. Perhaps to emphasize the serious nature of the character, the film's trailer teases what is perhaps the most disturbing Kraven moment in all of Marvel Comics. The scene in question comes from "Fearful Symmetry: Kraven's Last Hunt – Chapter 1," which shifts to full psychological horror when a horde of spiders descend into Kraven's bedroom and he gorges himself on fistfuls of the squirming arachnids.

This scene appears to be referenced near the end of the trailer for "Kraven the Hunter," in which we can see a swarm of spiders descending similarly onto a prone Kraven – this time in a forest rather than his bedroom. While we don't see Kraven eat any spiders in the trailer, the similarity between these two scenes could tease a disturbing twist for Kraven's storyline in Sony's "Spider-Man" universe.