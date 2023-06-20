Across The Spider-Verse: Seeing Spider-Man 2099 Is A Full-Circle Moment For Steve Orlando - Exclusive

In Looper's exclusive interview with Steve Orlando on tackling a new "Astonishing Iceman" series, we also spoke about his excitement on seeing the rise of Spider-Man 2099 as he writes his adventures for Marvel Comics. Orlando called Spider-Man 2099's rise in popularity "surreal," saying nothing was cooler for him as a kid than the 2099 universe and that the adventures of the hero (and the X-Men 2099) were some of his favorite stories growing up. The 2099 universe was something Orlando always wanted to tackle, dating back to his childhood, and he accomplished his goal, his hopes as a youngster coming true in a full-circle moment for the author.

As an adult working with Marvel Comics, Orlando said he wanted to make the 2099 timelines cohesive and evolve Spider-Man 2099's stories while welcoming all readers. "We want to welcome the folks that loved the stuff since the '90s," he said. "We want to welcome the folks that loved every version of 2099 we had, and we want to then push it forward. Cyberpunk has always, to me, been more almost speculative fiction than science fiction. We want to reflect the present in the near future. So, to do 2099 now, yes, we do have to progress it. We do have to evolve it, but at the same time, these characters have been around for 30-plus years because they're awesome."