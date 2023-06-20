Who Voices Donnie In TMNT: Mutant Mayhem - And Why Does He Sound So Familiar?

It may be surprising for some fans to learn that throughout the nearly four decades worth of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles incarnations, the franchise has never had actual teenagers play as the titular crime fighting reptiles. In an effort to bring the beloved characters to new places, the team of creatives helming the upcoming animated feature "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" have brought on a team of talented teens to give new voice to the characters. Amongst these individuals is actor Micah Abbey, who voices the Turtles' purple bandana-wearing tech wiz brother, Donatello.

The anticipated animated release, their first following 2007's "TMNT," will follow the Turtle brothers as they aim to find acceptance in the public eye by proving themselves as heroes, eventually finding themselves amongst a group of similarly outcasted mutants. Just as their journey sees the Turtles try new things to achieve greatness, so does the film as it attempts to differentiate itself from other "Ninja Turtles" interpretations.

Joining a cast that includes Shamon Brown Jr. as Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael, Abbey brings charming awkwardness and wit to Donatello's voice as can be seen in the film's recent trailers. But that wasn't too tall an order for Abbey, who's previous credits have seen the young actor portray similarly endearing characters.