Who Voices Donnie In TMNT: Mutant Mayhem - And Why Does He Sound So Familiar?
It may be surprising for some fans to learn that throughout the nearly four decades worth of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles incarnations, the franchise has never had actual teenagers play as the titular crime fighting reptiles. In an effort to bring the beloved characters to new places, the team of creatives helming the upcoming animated feature "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" have brought on a team of talented teens to give new voice to the characters. Amongst these individuals is actor Micah Abbey, who voices the Turtles' purple bandana-wearing tech wiz brother, Donatello.
The anticipated animated release, their first following 2007's "TMNT," will follow the Turtle brothers as they aim to find acceptance in the public eye by proving themselves as heroes, eventually finding themselves amongst a group of similarly outcasted mutants. Just as their journey sees the Turtles try new things to achieve greatness, so does the film as it attempts to differentiate itself from other "Ninja Turtles" interpretations.
Joining a cast that includes Shamon Brown Jr. as Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael, Abbey brings charming awkwardness and wit to Donatello's voice as can be seen in the film's recent trailers. But that wasn't too tall an order for Abbey, who's previous credits have seen the young actor portray similarly endearing characters.
He played a tough kid on Grey's Anatomy
Micah Abbey's first credited role would see the child actor make an appearance on the long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." Appearing in two consecutive Season 14 episodes of the hit series, "Out of Nowhere" and "1-800-799-7233," Abbey plays as Frankie Baner, a kid with a little more than a problem on his hands.
Baner has a disorder that sees his blood clot at an unusually high rate compared to others. This led to him having a stroke one day at school and needing to be taken to the hospital. However, things would take a sour turn when the computers at the hospital get hacked for a period of time while he's there, making it impossible for the doctors to see Baner's medical records and know if he has had his needed Vitamin K injection. They eventually give Baner heparin instead, which inadvertently worsens his condition.
Thankfully, Baner's life is saved thanks to a surgery that halts the bleeding. While early on in his career, Abbey manages to imbue his minor character with plenty of charm and likability, making you genuinely worry for him as the situation worsens. Through much of the escapade, however, Baner keeps a tough spirit, which no doubt pulled him through the scary scenario.
Abbey's time to shine came through in Cousins for Life
Micah Abbey's colors were truly allowed to shine when he was brought on as a main cast member for the Nickelodeon sitcom, "Cousins for Life." The show sees Clark (Ishmel Sahid) who, after his wife is deployed overseas, takes his son Stuart (Dallas Dupree Young) to live with his uptight brother Lewis (Ron G) and his two children. As the Clark and Stuart adjust to this new lifestyle, Stuart and his cousins find themselves involved in a series of predictably zany misadventures.
On the show, Abbey portrays Lewis' youngest son, Leaf Stein. While his sister, Ivy (Scarlet Spencer), plays things more straight, Leaf's personality is far more eccentric and quirky. He is perhaps most well-known for his relationship with his pet miniature pig, Arthur. While ultimately wanting to make Arthur into a star, Leaf genuinely cares about the pint-sized porker and is very protective of him around others.
While the show itself came and went, only lasting for one season of 20 episodes, Abbey and the show's team had a fun time working on the series. In April 2019, the young actor even shared a fun behind the scenes video showcasing the cast playing a rehearsal game called Rewind where they say their lines in the voice of other celebrities. The video sees Abbey himself saying his lines as varying figures from Donald Trump to Migos.
Bunk'd saw Abbey go daredevil
One of Abbey's latest credits prior to his voice work in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" came in the long-running Disney channel series "Bunk'd." While only appearing in the Season 5 episode "Gi Whiz," Abbey nevertheless made a memorable impression as Zachary.
On the hit children's comedy series, which follows a group of friends adjusting to a summer camp in Maine, Zachary asks the laidback camp counselor Parker Preston (Trevor Tordjman) if he can play on the condemned high dive by the lake. Preston allows him, leading to Ava (Shelby Simmons) confronting him about his tendency to allow the campers to do whatever they please. Zachary later reveals that he belly flopped into the lake, which tore up his shirt and caused damage to his stomach that he claims requires medical attention. His extreme action inspires Finn (Will Buie Jr.) and Destiny (Mallory James Mahoney) to pursue their own daring feat, which leads to them launching fireworks later that night.
Zachary may not be sharpest tool in the shed, but his infectiously jovial personality more than makes up for it. Abbey gives him extra personality with a gnarly California accent and great timing, crafting a character who we all wish we could be as kids.