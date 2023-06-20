Kraven: Only Real Marvel Fans Know The Story Behind Sony's New Movie Poster
Because Sony's "Spider-Man" movie universe centers exclusively on villains from Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, it should come as no surprise that the franchise's next project will focus on one of the webslinger's most iconic comic book baddies: Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who has been a staple of "Spider-Man" comics from his debut in 1964's "Amazing Spider-Man" #15 all the way up until his death in 2019's "Amazing Spider-Man" Vol. 5 #22.
In fact, longtime comic book fans will know that the movie poster for Kraven's eponymous Sony spin-off, "Kraven the Hunter," is actually a direct adaptation of the villain's memorable pose from "Amazing Spider-Man" #636. The issue in question, released in 2010 as part of the "Grim Hunt" arc, shows Kraven lounging on a throne bedecked with human skulls with his chin resting on his fist. The film's poster is a mirror image of this comic book frame, albeit with a few slight alterations.
The most notable difference between the original comic and this poster has to do with the throne itself, which appears to be made of deer antlers in the poster and is simply an elaborate metal throne in the comics. The film version also includes some subtle costume changes that remove the vibrant orange color palette, though in the end, it remains a faithful adaptation of one of the character's most intimidating appearances.
Sony's film has one key similarity to the Grim Hunt arc
Although it's currently unclear what the full plot of Sony's "Kraven the Hunter" will entail, there is actually a direct parallel between the film and the story behind this iconic image of Kraven on his throne. Specifically, we know that both the movie and the "Grim Hunt" arc deal with Kraven's rebirth, with the trailer for "Kraven the Hunter" showing us that the film's version of Kraven was left for dead by his father (Russell Crowe) before being revived and granted superhuman powers by an infusion of lion's blood.
In "Grim Hunt," Kraven's revival is a bit more convoluted, with his family sacrificing the Spider-Man clone Kaine in a ritual that brings Kraven the Hunter back to life after an earlier death. Unfortunately, because Kaine was a clone and not the real Spider-Man, this newly revived version of Kraven is cursed with immortality and is only able to be killed by Spider-Man himself. Despite being extremely unhappy with his cursed resurrection, Kraven resumes his place as the head of the family and the leader of the "Grim Hunt" for various Spider-People, as illustrated by his return to this skull-covered throne.
While this Spidey-centric arc is unlikely to have any real influence on "Kraven the Hunter" (since we haven't even met Spider-Man in Sony's "Spider-Man" villain universe), it's certainly interesting to note the parallels between these two stories, particularly in light of the faithful comic book reference at the heart of the film's poster.