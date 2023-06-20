Kraven: Only Real Marvel Fans Know The Story Behind Sony's New Movie Poster

Because Sony's "Spider-Man" movie universe centers exclusively on villains from Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, it should come as no surprise that the franchise's next project will focus on one of the webslinger's most iconic comic book baddies: Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who has been a staple of "Spider-Man" comics from his debut in 1964's "Amazing Spider-Man" #15 all the way up until his death in 2019's "Amazing Spider-Man" Vol. 5 #22.

In fact, longtime comic book fans will know that the movie poster for Kraven's eponymous Sony spin-off, "Kraven the Hunter," is actually a direct adaptation of the villain's memorable pose from "Amazing Spider-Man" #636. The issue in question, released in 2010 as part of the "Grim Hunt" arc, shows Kraven lounging on a throne bedecked with human skulls with his chin resting on his fist. The film's poster is a mirror image of this comic book frame, albeit with a few slight alterations.

The most notable difference between the original comic and this poster has to do with the throne itself, which appears to be made of deer antlers in the poster and is simply an elaborate metal throne in the comics. The film version also includes some subtle costume changes that remove the vibrant orange color palette, though in the end, it remains a faithful adaptation of one of the character's most intimidating appearances.