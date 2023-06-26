Beetlejuice: Warner Bros. Wanted To Retitle Tim Burton's Film - & Thankfully Didn't

Without question, one of the most successful director-composer partnerships in film history is the dynamic duo of Tim Burton and Danny Elfman, who have collaborated on 19 projects beginning with "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" in 1985. Now, the two will reunite once again on the upcoming 2024 supernatural comedy "Beetlejuice 2," sporting the return of original cast members like Winona RiderCatherine, O'Hara, and Michael Keaton — whose had some of the most fun on the film set. And while the title could conceivably change before the film's release, there's no doubt that the name of Michael Keaton's character will remain in the title's spotlight.

The interesting part about the first "Beetlejuice" before Warner Bros. released the film in 1988 was the studio wanted to release it under a different title. In an interview with GQ where Elfman discusses his most memorable collaborations with Burton, the composer recalled, "The studio tried to rename the movie 'House Ghost' when it came out, cause they said, 'No one will come and see a movie called "Beetlejuice." It's too complicated. Sorry, "House Ghost" [should be the title].'"

Somehow, though, Warner Bros. gave in and the "Beetlejuice" title remained. "In the end they just said, 'Ugh, it's gonna be a disaster anyhow, let's just put it out.' And of course, you know, it did really well," Elfman said. But this wouldn't be the last time skepticism would form before a project's completion.