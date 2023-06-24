The Ending Of Babel Explained

"Babel" is a film about three interconnected storylines taking place on three separate continents. The idea for the film came to the writer, Guillermo Arriaga when he considered presenting a narrative that takes place in 24 hours; the fleshed-out version of that idea was exploring what an individual's most definitive 24 hours would look like.

The film follows three primary storylines: Chieko Wataya from Japan, a teenager with a hearing disability; Susan and Richard Jones, a couple on a tour of the remote areas of Morocco; and Amelia Hernández, the nanny with whom the Joneses have left their two children. Throughout the film, their lives keep colliding as they go about their daily affairs.

The film's conclusion finally clarifies the chain of events that unites all of these characters. Long before the events of the film, Yasujiro Wataya went on a hunting trip in Morocco and left his firearm to his tour guide, Hassan Ibrahim, as a token of gratitude. When the film starts, Hassan, now a gun owner, subsequently sells the rifle to a neighbor, who gives it to his children to protect his goats against jackals while he is away; the children then shoot Susan Jones while playing with the gun. This forces the Joneses to extend their trip, and Richard asks Amelia to stay with the kids for a bit longer and miss her son's wedding in Mexico. Amelia opts to bring the kids across the border, which results in her tragic encounter with the border authorities.