Suitable Flesh - Everything You Need To Know

"Suitable Flesh" will be released later this year, with no specific release date currently confirmed. The film will receive a theatrical and digital release before heading to the horror streamer Shudder.

The film was initially conjured up in the 1990s by director Stuart Gordon. Gordon, whose filmography includes several Lovecraft adaptations such as "Re-Animator" and "From Beyond," developed the idea with writer Dennis Paoli and tried finding funding for the project for 20 years. Following Gordon's death in 2020, Barbara Crampton, a recurring actress in many of Gordon's films, learned of the project.

"This was a project that Stuart Gordon was trying to get off the ground with Dennis Paoli, the writer, for 20 years, 25 years," Crampton tells ScreenRant. "And, for whatever reason, it never happened. Then, when Stuart Gordon passed away, I asked Dennis Paoli what he had on his shelf that was collecting dust, that he had never done before, with Stuart." Crampton fell in love with the long-lost concept and brought "Suitable Flesh" to AMP Films, where she would go on to act as both an actress and producer on the project. The film's first five minutes were showcased at Panic Fest 2023 ahead of its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival's genre-focused program Escape from Tribeca.