When Harry Met Sally 2: The Weird, Gory 'Sequel' You Likely Missed

The parody starts with a pitch meeting featuring Billy Crystal sitting with Rob Reiner, the original film's director. With them are a pair of movie studio executives (Adam Scott and Ali Wong) and "Upright Citizens Brigade" veteran Josh Fadem. Crystal suggests that a sequel to "When Harry Met Sally" could be "everything that the first movie was, but for the baby boomer crowd." Fadem chips in, "The Boomer quadrant is blowing up," with a side-eyed nod to the two members of the Boomer generation sitting to his right.

Scott's character then suggests "one little tweak," which is presumably the vampire angle. The clip then jumps ahead to show Harry sitting in the retirement facility, bored out of his mind by his fellow residents, until he meets the enchanting but decidedly high-maintenance Sharon.

The two move from the dining area to a private room, where she confesses, "Harry, you don't want to be with someone like me, I'm difficult." "Are you kidding," he objects. "I love everything about you." He then stumbles through his next few lines before sheepishly admitting, "I'm getting old," although it's unclear if it is Harry the character or Billy Crystal the actor making that admission. Either way, his flub doesn't at all lessen the appeal of the stomach-churning, yet heartwarming "Grampires."