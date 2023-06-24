Whatever Happened To Charlie Korsmo?

Why did Charlie Korsmo end his movie career so early? According to post-career interviews, he only got into acting so he could make enough money to buy a Nintendo.

"We went on a family trip to Los Angeles and saw a TV show being filmed — "Punky Brewster" — and I thought, this looks like something anyone can do," he recalled in a 2018 interview with People magazine. "It was mostly an excuse to get out of school."

After returning to his home in Minnesota, Korsmo's family helped him secure an agent by thumbing through the Yellow Pages for talent agencies. In short order, he was doing commercials.

"I went to dozens [of auditions]. It's a credit to my mother, who drove me to all these," he would recall in a 2023 interview with Sixth City Marketing Society. "Sitting at these stupid auditions. I didn't get any of them for 20, 25 auditions. Then I got a three-second one of me folding a flag. That was my first commercial."

Soon after, he was appearing in films like the 1990 Jessica Lange drama "Men Don't Leave." "No one saw the movie," he says, "but it was well received, so it opened doors to audition for other things, including 'Dick Tracy'."

"As I recall, I mostly wanted to get out of school and make enough money to buy a Nintendo," Korsmo told Case Western Review in 2021. "I never saw acting as a lifelong career ambition."