Where To Watch Galaxy Quest - And How To Read The Sequels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1999 sci-fi spoof "Galaxy Quest" boasts an incredibly strong cast, featuring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, and Missi Pyle. In the nearly 25 years since its release, the "Star Trek" parody has built a loyal audience, who remain frustrated by the multiple rumors of a spinoff TV series that have so far led nowhere. That's not to say that there isn't anything out there for hungry "Galaxy Quest" fans looking for more stories to consume, as well as plenty of streaming outlets where the original film can be viewed.

Paramount+ subscribers can watch "Galaxy Quest" free as part of their subscription, and the title is also available as a $3.99 rental or $14.99 purchase via Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime. For fans who are hungry for content beyond the original film and don't want to wait for the long-promised TV spinoff, there have been two separate comic book sequels made to date.

The first stab at a comic book adaptation was written in 2009 by Scott Lobdell ("Uncanny X-Men") and illustrated by Ilias Kyriazis. Their title, "Galaxy Quest: Global Warning," was released in March of that year and is available for purchase on Amazon.

Both the writing and illustration were quite heavily criticized by fans; although sci-fi die-hards are not traditionally known for their mercy when it comes to evaluating such efforts. Another four-part comic series, "Galaxy Quest: The Journey Continues," written by Erik Burnham and illustrated by Nacho Arranz, debuted a few years later to a significantly more favorable reception.