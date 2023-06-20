Where To Watch Galaxy Quest - And How To Read The Sequels
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The 1999 sci-fi spoof "Galaxy Quest" boasts an incredibly strong cast, featuring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, and Missi Pyle. In the nearly 25 years since its release, the "Star Trek" parody has built a loyal audience, who remain frustrated by the multiple rumors of a spinoff TV series that have so far led nowhere. That's not to say that there isn't anything out there for hungry "Galaxy Quest" fans looking for more stories to consume, as well as plenty of streaming outlets where the original film can be viewed.
Paramount+ subscribers can watch "Galaxy Quest" free as part of their subscription, and the title is also available as a $3.99 rental or $14.99 purchase via Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime. For fans who are hungry for content beyond the original film and don't want to wait for the long-promised TV spinoff, there have been two separate comic book sequels made to date.
The first stab at a comic book adaptation was written in 2009 by Scott Lobdell ("Uncanny X-Men") and illustrated by Ilias Kyriazis. Their title, "Galaxy Quest: Global Warning," was released in March of that year and is available for purchase on Amazon.
Both the writing and illustration were quite heavily criticized by fans; although sci-fi die-hards are not traditionally known for their mercy when it comes to evaluating such efforts. Another four-part comic series, "Galaxy Quest: The Journey Continues," written by Erik Burnham and illustrated by Nacho Arranz, debuted a few years later to a significantly more favorable reception.
The Burnham-Arranz comic adaptation has positive reviews at Goodreads
The Erik Burnham and Nacho Arranz comic book adaptation of "Galaxy Quest" has earned mostly favorable reviews at Goodreads, with readers praising Burnham's ability to stay faithful to the original characters while acknowledging the challenges faced by an artist operating under copyright laws. Their first volume was released in 2015 and is available for purchase on Amazon. A reviewer named Christopher gave the first volume 5 stars and had strong words of praise for both Burnham's and Arranz's work.
A second user, Ryan, tied their review in directly with the film's Omega-13 device plotline and expressed hope that the comic book series would continue. "Great artwork & writing. Looking for other issues now, as it ends on an open note for more adventures," they wrote. Ryan doesn't have to look far, as the second, third, and fourth volumes of the Burnham and Arranz "Galaxy Quest" comic series are also available via Amazon.
But until the long-rumored television series finally comes to fruition, the comic books are the only historical record available for eager Earthlings and Thermians looking for more of the adventures of Commander Taggart, Dr. Lazarus, and the rest of the crew of the N.S.E.A. Protector.