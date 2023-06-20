Fixed: Why Sony's Animated Movie Is R-Rated - & Everything Else You Need To Know

When it comes to animated animals on film, dogs abound. Indeed, man's best friend has been a staple of animated works since nearly the advent of the medium, with J. Stuart Blackton's "Humorous Phases of Funny Faces" — a three-minute short from 1906 — featuring a dog jumping into a hoop. For discerning animation hounds, films like "The Lady and the Tramp" and "101 Dalmatians" sit at the top of the dogpile, while newer projects like "DC League of Super-Pets" prove that audiences' affection for cartoon pets has stood the test of time.

For his upcoming adult animated film "Fixed," director Genndy Tartakovsky is paying direct homage to animated pets of yore — especially those that were painstakingly produced via 2D hand-drawn animation. "It has become a lost art," Tartakovsky lamented to Variety. "These days, everything is computer-generated. It was my dream to do this." The director cited Bugs Bunny and Tex Avery as influences, but seeing as "Fixed" follows the tribulations of a dog on the cusp of being neutered, he was just as quick to shout out live-action fare like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Knocked Up" for his uniquely raunchy vision. As such, it's no surprise why this film is rated R.

Here's everything else you need to know about the adult-friendly "Fixed."