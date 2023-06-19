The Sopranos: Why Did Tony Kill Christopher?

"The Sopranos" pulls off an impressive trick over the course of its six-season run, and it was one of the first shows on television to do it. Not only did HBO's early prestige television series make viewers invest in and even care for its often callous and despicable central character, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), but it also gave him myriad friends and associates for fans to get even more invested in, even as they double deal and turn on each other.

However, no relationship in "The Sopranos" is perhaps as complex as Tony's relationship with his cousin Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). Though the two aren't actually related by blood at all, they're so close that they refer to each other as uncle and nephew in conversation with others. Still, no amount of closeness could stop Tony from inevitably choosing to kill Christopher during a desperate moment. This decision still puzzles some fans to this day.

Ultimately, it seems like Tony is finally fed up with Christopher's dependence on drugs in "The Sopranos," something that the character had been struggling with for years in the crime drama. This is the main reason that, personally and professionally, he decides to kill Christopher. However, there are definitely other layers to Tony's fateful decision to murder one of those closest to him.