Whatever Happened To BEERMKR After Shark Tank?

Plenty of boozy products have passed through the hallowed halls of "Shark Tank," especially products like Bottle Breacher and Beer Blizzard that are meant to optimize the drinking process. This even expands to brewing drinks for one's self.

In Season 12, Episode 23 of "Shark Tank," entrepreneurs Aaron Walls and Brett Vegas entered the tank to pitch their product BEERMKR, an at-home brewing system that brews, ferments, and carbonates beer right on your countertop. Upon entering the studio, Walls and Vegas pitched BEERMKR with an astounding $25 million valuation and sought $500,000 for only 2% equity. It was a risky gambit for a company that was still fulfilling its initial round of Kickstarter orders.

"We were in a weird position where we had incredible technology and a huge potential to disrupt a $100 billion domestic beer market," Vegas told The Denver Post. "So, we went in with a high valuation knowing full well we would get yelled at." With demands like this, they did — in fact — get yelled at.

"It's like coming in and asking us to believe in the fairy godmother," Barbara Corcoran said. "You have virtually no sales. You have $3 million put into it already, and you have no proof of concept even." Every "Shark Tank" shark agreed, save Kevin O'Leary, whose offer Walls and Vegas rejected for its hefty debt portion. Walls and Vegas may have walked away without a deal, but BEERMKR is still fulfilling its promise of providing idiot-proof at-home brewing.