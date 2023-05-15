Wonder Woman's Daughter Is Being Introduced To DC Comics

IGN revealed the new hero, Trinity, and spoke with writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere about introducing the character in the upcoming "Wonder Woman" #800. King shared that the idea formed after speaking with his frequent collaborator Mitch Gerads ("Strange Adventures"), whose suggestion about doing an all-ages series featuring Damian Wayne and Jon Kent babysitting Mister Miracle's son Jack got him thinking about Wonder Woman's future child. From there, King and Sampere made the idea a reality, with the writer admitting he was excited to add a new dimension to the future DC Universe alongside Damian Wayne's Batman and Jon Kent's Superman. King was asked about the timeline and dropped more details about Lizzie's age in comparison to her two fellow future heroes.

Excellent question. It's confusing because I'm showing you pictures from a future story. In Wonder Woman 800, Lizzie is 19 in a story that takes place 20 years from now. So she's significantly younger than Damian and Jon. https://t.co/Jg5NU1xSG1 pic.twitter.com/lMiSTKfClJ — Tom King (@TomKingTK) May 12, 2023

IGN also shared an image of Lizzie, which will both appear in the issue and be available as a variant cover. In the art from Sampere, Lizzie's armor is spotlighted, with gold features throughout. Trinity's costume is a tad more colorful than her mother's, as it has blue, red, and white details. Lizzie appears to be wielding multiple Lassos while standing on some rocks with waves crashing behind her.

DC Comics

It's likely Trinity inherited the Lasso of Truth from her mother, but where her other one came from remains a mystery. The look feels very much like Wonder Woman but is unique enough to be identifiable as someone else.