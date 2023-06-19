You: Season 5 Teases The Return Of Jenna Ortega - What Could That Mean For Joe?

In its first four seasons, the Netflix drama "You" has told the twisted tale of serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), following him from New York to California and then Europe through multiple marriages and murders. Along the way, the charismatic book lover pulls many others into his orbit, most of whom escape relatively unharmed back into the world.

One such supporting character was Joe's Season 2 neighbor, Ellie Alves (Jenna Ortega), who appears briefly in the teaser for Season 5 of "You." Fifteen-year-old Ellie is wise beyond her years and lives with her older sister, Delilah (Carmela Zumbado). Over her sister's objections, Ellie begins interning for the sexual predator comedian Henderson (Chris D'Elia). After Joe kills Henderson, Ellie goes to work for Joe's brother-in-law, Forty Quinn (James Scully). In the wild Season 2 finale, Joe's wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), kills Delilah — along with a few others — and helps Joe set Ellie up with some money to start a new life.

Seasons 3 and 4 take Joe to the West Coast and then overseas, but the teaser for Season 5 promises a return to New York and perhaps a reunion with Ellie, who might still be looking for the truth about what happened to her sister.