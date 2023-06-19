This Disney Theory Claims Genie Still Owes Aladdin A Wish - Or Is It Two?
When it comes to Disney movies, you're sure to find theories about your favorite stories and characters, from the tragic Bruno rule in "Encanto" to Monsters Inc's Boo being the witch in "Brave." "Aladdin" is no different. In fact, there have been discussions that Genie (Robin Williams) actually owes Aladdin (Scott Weinger) another wish — or perhaps even two.
When Aladdin asks to be made a prince, Genie doesn't actually turn him into one. He gives him fancy garb, money, and everything a prince needs, making him resemble royalty. Some argue that Aladdin doesn't properly become a prince until he marries Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin), and though Genie helps them get together, he doesn't give Aladdin exactly what he wishes for.
Furthermore, when Aladdin is thrown into the sea by Jafar's (Jonathan Freeman) men, he doesn't make the wish to be saved. Instead, Genie takes matters into his own hands, rescues his friend, and takes one of the three wishes. Using these scenes as evidence, it may seem that Genie doesn't grant any desires for Aladdin, aside from becoming free at the end. The context of the film, though, shows that he has.
Genie did make Aladdin a prince
It is true that Aladdin doesn't become a true prince until he and Jasmine marry, and that doesn't happen until the third film in the series, "The King of Thieves." However, in the original movie, it's important to note that Genie uses his magic according to Aladdin's wish. The boy says, "I wish for you to make me a prince," and that is exactly what Genie does.
He gives Aladdin everything he needs to pass off as a prince. Both characters, plus Abu and Magic Carpet, know that Aladdin is only a prince in looks. To the rest of Agrabah, by all intents and purposes, he is a true one. Had Aladdin asked to be born as a prince, everyone would recognize him as such, and he would never have been known as a street rat. If this happened, it would have changed the entire trajectory of Aladdin's life. He would have grown up in a palace, never gone hungry, never been sought out by Jafar, and never embarked on a life-affirming journey. Though we cannot say that he never would have met Jasmine, it definitely would have been under different circumstances, and he would be able to marry her without false pretenses. These changes would have made for a very different Aladdin movie.
Genie had to take liberties
The second part of this popular movie theory makes more sense. When Aladdin passes out from almost drowning, he doesn't make the wish to be saved. Genie does so anyway, and takes the wish in the process. However, it is clear by Aladdin's actions that he was going to ask Genie to rescue him. As he loses consciousness, the Lamp falls out of his hat, and he makes a desperate move toward it.
Given his situation, it's safe to assume that he was going to make a wish to get out of his dire situation. Genie likely understands this, but must take liberties to prevent Aladdin from exploiting the rules of wish-making — as he did in the Cave of Wonders. As Aladdin's head slumps lifelessly, which can be taken as a nod, Genie has to make the choice to either save his friend or let him die.
From the way Aladdin reacts to being saved — and doesn't seem upset that he has one wish left by the end — he's fine with what happened, and probably wouldn't have expected anything else from Genie.