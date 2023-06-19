This Disney Theory Claims Genie Still Owes Aladdin A Wish - Or Is It Two?

When it comes to Disney movies, you're sure to find theories about your favorite stories and characters, from the tragic Bruno rule in "Encanto" to Monsters Inc's Boo being the witch in "Brave." "Aladdin" is no different. In fact, there have been discussions that Genie (Robin Williams) actually owes Aladdin (Scott Weinger) another wish — or perhaps even two.

When Aladdin asks to be made a prince, Genie doesn't actually turn him into one. He gives him fancy garb, money, and everything a prince needs, making him resemble royalty. Some argue that Aladdin doesn't properly become a prince until he marries Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin), and though Genie helps them get together, he doesn't give Aladdin exactly what he wishes for.

Furthermore, when Aladdin is thrown into the sea by Jafar's (Jonathan Freeman) men, he doesn't make the wish to be saved. Instead, Genie takes matters into his own hands, rescues his friend, and takes one of the three wishes. Using these scenes as evidence, it may seem that Genie doesn't grant any desires for Aladdin, aside from becoming free at the end. The context of the film, though, shows that he has.