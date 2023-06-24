Where Is The Cast Of Rizzoli & Isles Today?
Premiering in 2011, "Rizzoli & Isles" was set in Boston and centered on the partnership — and friendship — between the no-nonsense detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon), and the dedicated medical examiner Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander). An iconic crook-busting duo, Rizzoli and Isles took on the toughest murder cases with a unique mix of smarts, sass, and an unmatched commitment to justice.
But the series was more than just its two leading ladies. A broad ensemble cast complimented them, including Lorraine Bracco, Bruce McGill, and Jordan Bridge. Together, they helped make the show an engaging cross between crime-solving cop drama and family sitcom, as stories explored the friendship, romances, and all the ups and downs of Rizzoli, Isles, and their friends and family, all against the backdrop of some of the most puzzling crimes in Boston.
Now, years after the show's conclusion in 2016 with seven incredible seasons, fans may be looking back and wondering what has become of Rizzoli, Isles, and the rest. There's no better time than now to catch up with the talented roster of stars who brought the show to life. Some have continued in new, hit shows, while others have moved into new careers — and one has even left acting altogether. So let's dive in and track down the cast of "Rizzoli & Isles" cast and see what they've been up to since the show left the air.
Angie Harmon
Playing one half of the show's title role was "Law & Order" vet Angie Harmon, who actually got her crime-stopping start as private investigator Ryan McBride in "Baywatch Nights" back in the 1990s. Here she's Jane Rizzoli, a detective with Boston's homicide unit. Harmon played the role of the fiery New England cop for all seven seasons of the series. When the series came to a close in 2016, Harmon probably could have had her pick of projects, but surprisingly, has mostly stepped away from acting.
Though Harmon has continued to be a regular in the talk show circuit, her on-camera performances have been few and far between, limited mostly to reality competitions and animated voice roles. That may seem somewhat surprising, but according to the actress herself, before landing the lead role in "Rizzoli & Isles," she was actually considering retiring.
"I was pretty much getting ready to retire and thinking that I'm going to move back East with my kids and raise my little girls and go be mommy," she told Pop Entertainment. Since the series ended, it seems she's finally done just that. "After 'Rizzoli & Isles' ended in 2016, I told the girls I wouldn't work on a show that took me away from them like that. And I haven't," she said in a 2022 interview with AARP Magazine.
Sasha Alexander
Opposite Angie Harmon is Sasha Alexander in the co-leading role of "Rizzoli & Isles" as Dr. Maura Dorothea Isles, Boston's Chief Medical Examiner. Like Harmon, Alexander is no stranger to law enforcement roles, playing D.A. Robin Childs in an episode of "CSI" before hopping over to "NCIS" for three seasons in 2003 where she played Special Agent Caitlin Todd. After seven seasons as Isles, though, Alexander wasn't ready to hang it up, and the actress kept plenty busy.
From her recurring role as Helene Runyon in "Shameless" to guest spots in "Law & Order: SVU" and "FBI," Alexander hopped around the dial. And it wasn't just television, either, as she popped up in a few movies too, including 2020's "Dangerous Lies," a Netflix thriller with Jessie T. Usher and Camila Mendes. What some may not know, however, is that she also moved behind the camera: After she directed an episode of "Rizzoli & Isles" in 2016, she helmed episodes of Netflix's "You" and Showtime's "Bull."
In 2018, two years after "Rizzoli & Isles," Alexander opened up about her frustrations with acting, which could explain why she's stayed away from full-time roles in recent years. "The business of it is very different because it's so money-driven. And so usually you have a lot of very big egos," said Alexander. "So the person who usually wrote it ... they want to stick with what they want. So, it's not as collaborative as you'd like it to be. And it's also a really grueling job."
Jordan Bridges
Jane Rizzoli's brother Frankie played a major role in the series too. A cop himself, Frankie Rizzoli Jr. tries to make a career for himself while also looking out for the safety of his big sister. Prior to "Rizzoli & Isles," Bridges played a starring role in the short-lived legal drama "Conviction," and also made appearances in shows from other franchises like "Law & Order" and "CSI." In the years since his seven-season run on the show ended, Bridges has yet to take on a major ongoing role but has still been consistently acting.
In 2017, Bridges played photographer Neil Pruitt in the Chris Noth procedural "Gone" and starred as real-life business leader Jamie Hodari in the Apple TV+ miniseries "WeCrashed" alongside Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. In 2018 Bridges took a small role in the heist film "Den of Thieves," and next up on the docket for him is "Palm Royale," a comedy from AppleTV+ starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern. Of course, Hallmark movie fans will recognize him from a pair of films — "Christmas at Holly Lodge" in 2017, and 2019's "True Love Blooms."
Bruce McGill
Veteran actor Bruce McGill has been a character actor since the 1970s, popping up all over TV and film, from episodes of "Star Trek: Voyager" to movies like "Courage Under Fire." It wasn't often that he got a starring role in a TV series, though his recurring role as Jack Dalton in "MacGyver" in the '80s and "Delta House" in 1979 are notable exceptions. In "Rizzoli & Isles," McGill was welcomed as a series regular for just the third time in his long career, and when that ended, he went right back to being the go-to character actor he'd been for decades.
In 2017, McGill actually returned to the "MacGyver" family, playing Detective Greer in an episode of the modern-day reboot. He then landed recurring roles in "Suits" and the Jennifer Lopez Ray Liotta cop drama "Shades of Blue," both in 2018. If you recognize him from anything lately, though, it's probably from Amazon Prime's "Reacher," adapted from the Lee Child adventure novels, where he plays Mayor Grover Teale.
The 2023 HBO Max miniseries "Love & Death" from David E. Kelley and starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Rabe was also graced with his presence for three episodes, where he played Judge Tom Ryan. McGill has also spent the last few years being nominated for a flurry of smaller acting awards for his performance in the drama short "Waiting Game" from writer-director Jon Bloch.
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco played Angie Harmon's on-screen mother in "Rizzoli & Isles." As the domineering Angela Rizzoli, Bracco was always telling daughter Jane how she should dress, behave, and be more like a traditional woman — mostly out of fear for her daughter's safety. If you know Bracco from anywhere other than her role as Angela Rizzoli, though, it's probably from "The Sopranos."
Though her roles have been less prolific since "Rizzoli & Isles," Bracco did land a recurring role on another cop show. In 2017, she began appearing in the Tom Selleck series "Blue Bloods" as Margaret Dutton, a city official who eventually becomes interim mayor of New York. Two years later she hosted "The Dead Wives Club," a true crime documentary series, and played Tim's mother in an episode of the BBC comedy "Jerk." At the movies, Bracco has had less success, starring in the critically-lambasted live-action remake of "Pinocchio" in 2022 where she voiced Sofia the Seagull, a part that earned her a dreaded Razzie Award nomination for worst actress.
In 2020, Bracco combined her real life with TV to make "My Big Italian Adventure," where she chronicled the renovation of a recently-purchased Italian Villa. The series also reunited her with Angie Harmon, who stopped by to see the disaster of a house for herself.
Lee Thompson Young
Every good cop needs a partner, and for a few seasons, Rizzoli had Barry Frost by her side, played by Lee Thompson Young. Oddly enough, though, he wasn't as much of a fan of Isles, though that was probably because of her specific line of work and his aversion to corpses. Before the series, Young was most famous for "The Famous Jett Jackson" where he played the titular role. He was also the first actor to play the superhero Cyborg in live-action, on "Smallville." He appeared in the first four seasons of "Rizzoli & Isles."
In August of 2013, the crew on the set of "Rizzoli & Isles" grew concerned when he didn't show up for filming. Following a police-ordered wellness check on his home, Thompson died by suicide. To pay tribute to his memory, Young's surviving family started the Lee Thompson Young Foundation, an organization dedicated to breaking the stigma around mental health and urging those struggling with depression — particularly among "creatively gifted youth" — to seek help. In Season 5 of the series, after Frost's off-screen death, the series paid their own homage to Young, with the team launching the Barry Frost Memorial Scholarship in his character's name.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Idara Victor
Idara Victor entered the fifth season of "Rizzoli & Isles" playing computer expert Nina Holiday. She'd be bumped up to series regular the following year, at the conclusion of which she'd begin a relationship with Jordan Bridge's character Frankie Rizzoli. They get engaged in the series finale, setting her up to become Jane Rizzoli's sister-in-law. An Ivy League-educated actor, Idara Victor has been on stage since she was a child, so when "Rizzoli & Isles" came to a close, she wasn't about to say goodbye to her acting career.
At the same time as she was appearing in the series, Victor also had a recurring role in "TURN: Washington's Spies," which continued after "Rizzoli & Isles" ended. There she played Agent 355, a real-life operative in the Culper Ring during the American Revolution. A year later, Victor landed a starring role in "Love Is_" alongside William Catlett, Clarke Peters, and Wendy Davis. In 2019, "Shameless" gave her a 4-episode stint, and she appeared in the Netflix holiday movie "First Christmas" in 2020.
Victor would become a series regular once again, though, when she took the role of Tina in the HBO Max series "Minx," with Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson. It was given renewed by Starz in early 2023.
Brian Goodman
One-time love interest of Jane Rizzoli, Lieutenant Sean Cavanaugh started out with a recurring role in "Rizzoli & Isles" before becoming a full-time cast member for Seasons 3 and 4. Goodman is no stranger to cop shows, having starred in "Line of Fire," as well as guest spots on "NYPD Blue" and CSI" too. When he left "Rizzoli & Isles" during its fifth season, though, there was still plenty left for him to do. In fact, almost immediately after Cavanaugh was written off the series, Goodman took a role in the David Duchovny series "Aquarius."
Though he wasn't the star, Goodman did return to the role of a dedicated detective in "Chance," the Hulu original series led by Hugh Laurie. Playing Detective Kevin Hynes, Goodman began as a recurring guest star before joining the main cast in Season 2. From there, Goodman jumped to film where he appeared in "Clover" with Ron Perlman, before hopping back to television for an episode of "Dirty John." He also appeared in "I Know This Much is True" with Mark Ruffalo, who he'd worked with before on "What Doesn't Kill You," a film Goodman had directed in 2008, based on his own life growing up in Boston.
After "Rizzoli & Isles," Goodman would also return to directing, helming "The Black Butterfly" in 2017, and "Last Seen Alive" in 2022, an action-thriller starring Gerard Butler and Jaimie Alexander.
Jaime Collaco
Beyond the main cast, "Rizzoli & Isles" also had a handful of standout recurring characters. One of them was actor Jaime Collaco as Officer Garcia, who turned up in a dozen episodes of the series. A guest star type, Collaco can count the police procedural as his biggest role to date, even to this day. Because since "Rizzoli & Isles" left the air, he has only made one appearance on TV, with a guest starring role in a 2018 episode of "Shameless."
Outside of acting, however, Collaco has managed to keep busy. In 2007, before his appearance in the series, he helped found the Do As One Project, which helps promote healthy, conscious breathing techniques. Collaco also currently works with the Agape International Spiritual Center, whose founder Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith describes the organization as "a movement that would take a stand for love, for peace, for being a beneficial presence on the planet." But that's not all, because Collaco is also the Director of Membership Services for The Karma Foundation, as the actor has turned away from acting to embrace helping communities, where he hopes "to create the space where everyone can experience happiness, creativity, and self-realization."
Tina Huang
Tina Huang had a longer career before "Rizzoli & Isles" than you might expect, with appearances in everything from "The Office" to "Castle." But after five seasons as a recurring character, playing criminalist Susie Chang — an expert with flawless memory and strangely also a nudist – Huang jumped back into guest spots. If you were watching "Shameless" you didn't just spot Sasha Alexander, Idara Victor, and Jaime Collaco, but also Huang, who then went on to appear in episodes of "Scandal" and "Catching the Break."
Huang has had a recurring role in daytime soap "The Bold and the Beautiful," and a year later she was Captain Kimberly Hill in six episodes of the DC superhero series "Arrow." Since then, Huang has voiced a droid in a trio of episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," and kept busy in the world of soap operas with a recurring role as Melinda Trask in "Days of Our Lives" since 2020, appearing in some 70 episodes.
Beyond her life as an actor, Huang is also involved behind the scenes, as co-artistic director of Ammunition Theatre Company. Alongside hosting a wide array of talent, the Ammo Theatre Company strives to improve representation in the arts.
Adam Sinclair
Adam Sinclair had been around a while before "Rizzoli & Isles," with one of his most prominent roles coming in the 2014 miniseries "24: Live Another Day." For two seasons, though, he had a recurring role playing Kent Drake, medical assistant to Dr. Maura Isles, where he gets involved in an awkward will they won't they with the Chief Medical Examiner after a clumsy misunderstanding. When "Rizzoli & Isles" ended Sinclair took some time off, returning to TV in 2018.
That year, he guest-starred on "Gotham" as Johnny Spectre and as Llewyn Scott in an episode of the TV reboot of "Lethal Weapon. From there, Sinclair branched out and got into the wide world of podcasting, providing his vocal talents to a pair of audio dramas. The first was "The Imperfection," a psycho-thriller about a group of patients teaming up to investigate the disappearance of their psychiatrist. The other podcast he appeared in took Sinclair back to Gotham City, oddly enough: he voiced the villainous Mad Hatter in the audio drama "Batman Unburied," where the Caped Crusader was played by Winston Duke.
But acting isn't all Sinclair has been up to. Since 2020, he's been CEO of First Take Aviation, a group founded to provide flight training to people from underprivileged communities. He even has hopes of turning First Take into a reality TV series.
Colin Egglesfield
Jane and Frankie aren't the only Rizzoli kids; there's also Tommy, but he wound up in prison for running over a priest instead of being a cop. Egglesfield plays Tommy to perfection, as the good-looking but witless and mistake-prone younger brother, who appears in 15 episodes of "Rizzoli & Isles." After the series finale in 2016, Egglesfield has done a few other TV projects, with a two-episode role on "Chicago Fire" and a pair of episodes on "Lucifer." But Egglesfield has largely stuck to movies.
This includes direct-to-streaming indie films like "Reprisal" in 2018, a low-budget action movie with Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo, and "Backtrace" with Sylvester Stallone. He took a leading role in "100 Days to Live" from writer-director Ravin Gandhi, and has quite a few projects lined up over the next few years, too, including Neil Marshall's "Duchess" with Sean Pertwee and Colm Meaney. But Egglesfield has other careers outside of acting. In addition to being a card-carrying SAG member, he's also a freelance real estate broker, wrote the book "Agile Artist: Life Lessons from Hollywood and Beyond," and hosts a six-week masterclass course called Inspire that helps people achieve their dreams.