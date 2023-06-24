Where Is The Cast Of Rizzoli & Isles Today?

Premiering in 2011, "Rizzoli & Isles" was set in Boston and centered on the partnership — and friendship — between the no-nonsense detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon), and the dedicated medical examiner Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander). An iconic crook-busting duo, Rizzoli and Isles took on the toughest murder cases with a unique mix of smarts, sass, and an unmatched commitment to justice.

But the series was more than just its two leading ladies. A broad ensemble cast complimented them, including Lorraine Bracco, Bruce McGill, and Jordan Bridge. Together, they helped make the show an engaging cross between crime-solving cop drama and family sitcom, as stories explored the friendship, romances, and all the ups and downs of Rizzoli, Isles, and their friends and family, all against the backdrop of some of the most puzzling crimes in Boston.

Now, years after the show's conclusion in 2016 with seven incredible seasons, fans may be looking back and wondering what has become of Rizzoli, Isles, and the rest. There's no better time than now to catch up with the talented roster of stars who brought the show to life. Some have continued in new, hit shows, while others have moved into new careers — and one has even left acting altogether. So let's dive in and track down the cast of "Rizzoli & Isles" cast and see what they've been up to since the show left the air.